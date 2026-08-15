How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Hoffenheim: Live Stream, TV, Times, Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur closes out its preseason slate Saturday against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, with Pedro Porro back in the fold as a newly crowned World Cup champion.

The two sides haven’t met since a 3-2 Europa League Spurs win in January 2025, when James Maddison and Heung-Min Son did the damage for Spurs. Saturday’s rematch carries none of those stakes, but it’s the last tune-up before both clubs open their domestic seasons within two weeks.

A second, behind-closed-doors match follows Sunday at the club’s training centre. Tickets for Saturday’s public fixture were priced at £20 for adults and £5 for children, with season ticket holders and club members given priority access.

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, club friendly

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. CEST

U.S. streaming: SpursPlay, the club’s subscription streaming service, with an on-demand replay expected via DAZN USA

U.K. streaming: SpursPlay is the confirmed live option

Germany streaming: SpursPlay’s international feed is the most consistently listed legal option for this friendly

TSG HOFFENHEIM POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP Possible Starting XI • Lineup subject to change Pos Player Role GK Oliver Baumann Goalkeeper RB Vladimír Coufal Defender CB Ozan Kabak Defender CB Albian Hajdari Defender LB Mats Rots Defender CM/DM Alexander Prass Midfielder CM/DM Wouter Burger Midfielder CM/AM Cajetan Lenz Midfielder AM/FW Adam Hložek Midfielder/Forward AM/RW Bambasé Conté Midfielder/Forward ST Tim Lemperle Forward Lineup subject to change.

Tottenham, Hoffenheim Wrap Up Preseason

Roberto De Zerbi’s side heads into Saturday unbeaten this preseason. Spurs edged MK Dons 1-0 behind closed doors, then beat Auckland FC 2-0 and Sydney FC on penalties after a 1-1 draw during the club’s Oceania swing. A 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Sydney Super Cup followed, and Tottenham most recently played to a 1-1 draw with Getafe at Hotspur Way.

Hoffenheim arrives having finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, a result that pushed the club back into Europa League qualification. Christian Ilzer’s team ran up wins over lower-division sides during a training camp in Seefeld, Austria, though a 4-1 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach interrupted the run.

Tottenham opens its Premier League campaign away to Brentford on August 22, a week after the league kicks off league-wide. The later start ties to the 2026 World Cup calendar. Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga opener comes August 29 at 1. FC Köln, sandwiched around a DFB-Pokal first-round match against Erzgebirge Aue.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP Possible Starting XI • Lineup subject to change Pos Player Role GK Antonín Kinský Goalkeeper RB Archie Gray Defender CB Jan Paul van Hecke Defender CB Micky van de Ven Defender LB Andy Robertson Defender CM/DM Sandro Tonali Midfielder CM/DM Mateus Fernandes Midfielder LW/AM Richarlison Midfielder/Forward CM/AM Conor Gallagher Midfielder RW/AM Mathys Tel Midfielder/Forward ST Dominic Solanke Forward Lineup subject to change.

Pedro Porro Availability, Predicted Lineups for Tottenham Hotspur

Porro is expected to feature after rejoining training this week for the first time since Spain’s World Cup triumph. The right-back walked through a guard of honor from teammates and staff upon his return to Hotspur Way, becoming just the fourth Tottenham player to win a World Cup, joining Jimmy Greaves, Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero.

“It’s very special when you see everyone here after winning the World Cup,” Porro said, as quoted by beIN Sports. “The most important thing is the connection we have, the family, thank you very much for everything. So let’s go for everything because it’s going to be a great year for us.”

Whether Porro starts Saturday or gets eased in remains to be seen given De Zerbi’s heavy rotation plans across the Hoffenheim double-header.

Hoffenheim’s expected XI is harder to pin down this deep into preseason rotation, though goalkeeper Oliver Baumann typically anchors the back end when fit. Forward Andrej Kramarić has been sidelined in some recent previews, with Christian Ilzer expected to lean on preseason contributors like Tim Lemperle and Adam Hložek in attack. Both clubs are expected to name official lineups roughly an hour before kickoff.