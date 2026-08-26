Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic: How to Watch Carabao Cup Live Stream After Spurs’ Nightmare Start

Tottenham Hotspur host Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The London derby takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST. Fans searching for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live stream can watch the game through several official broadcasters, depending on their location.

Sky Sports+ and NOW will show the match in the United Kingdom and Ireland, while Paramount+ has the rights in the United States. DAZN will carry the game in Canada and Japan, with beIN SPORTS covering several other international markets.

Tottenham Hotspur enter the match after a 3-0 defeat to Brentford, while Charlton Athletic have won their opening three competitive games of the new season. Here is how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic, along with team news and recent form.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Live Stream and How to Watch

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live stream is available through Sky Sports+ and NOW in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live stream on Paramount+. DAZN will broadcast the game in Canada and Japan, while beIN SPORTS has coverage in Australia, France, New Zealand and the Arab world.

The match starts at 7:45 p.m. BST on Wednesday, August 26. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. Tottenham Hotspur’s official Match Center will also provide live text coverage for supporters unable to watch the game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Team News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is expected to make changes after the 3-0 defeat at Brentford. Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven are expected to remain out of the starting lineup, while Dominic Solanke is set to lead the attack as he continues to build match sharpness.

New £85 million signing Savinho is available and could make his Tottenham Hotspur debut. However, his starting role had not been confirmed before kick-off. Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus are among the players unavailable because of injuries.

Charlton Athletic arrive with strong early-season form. Nathan Jones‘ side beat Cheltenham Town 3-1 in the first round before defeating Derby County 2-1 and West Ham United 2-1 in the Championship. Nathaniel Chalobah is expected to provide experience in midfield, while Karlan Grant and Tyreece Campbell remain key attacking options.

Matt Godden, Will Mannion and Kayne Ramsay remain unavailable for Charlton Athletic.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Form and History

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic fixture brings together teams in very different recent form. Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-0 at Brentford in their opening Premier League match after drawing with Hoffenheim and Getafe during pre-season. They also beat Hoffenheim and AFC Wimbledon before the league campaign began.

Charlton Athletic have won their first three competitive matches of the 2026/27 season. They beat Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup before recording Championship victories over Derby County and West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur have won the last five competitive meetings between the clubs. Those victories include a 3-0 FA Cup win in January 2011 and a 2-0 Premier League victory in May 2007.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live stream will therefore give fans a chance to see whether the Premier League side can return to winning ways or whether Charlton Athletic can produce another cup surprise.