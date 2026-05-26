Tottenham Pushes to Poach Man City’s $46 Million Star in 1st Moves After Relegation News

Tottenham’s race to avoid relegation was a little too close for comfort, but the Spurs are safe for another season, prompting plenty of transfer rumors. Despite having one of the most expensive Premier League rosters, Tottenham performed well below expectations.

It will be West Ham who is relegated, not Tottenham as the Spurs look to quickly turn the page on a disastrous season. Now, the club is tasked with transforming an expensive roster this summer.

Tottenham already has their eyes on potentially poaching a Manchester City star. The Spurs have “reactivated talks to sign Savinho” away from Man City, per soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Newcastle is another team who has been linked to Savinho as well.

“Understand Tottenham have now reactivated talks to sign Savinho this summer,” Romano explained in a May 26, 2026, message on X.

“Initial discussions underway after last summer deal was on, then collapsed as Man City decided not to sell. Savio, open to the move. Newcastle also monitoring him.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Premier League rumors.

Tottenham News: The Spurs Poach Bournemouth Defender Marcos Senesi

Back in 2024, Man City landed Savinho on a transfer deal worth more than $46.5 million, per Yahoo Sports. Aside from the Savinho chatter, Tottenham already made one move just days after the EPL season ended.

Tottenham has poached Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi in one of the team’s first moves of the offseason.

“Tottenham has verbally agreed on the signing of Marcos Senesi,” reporter Matteo Moretto detailed in a May 25, message on X.

“There is a verbal agreement in progress between the parties, and the London club is already working on a four-year contract for the Argentine defender. The Spurs are getting ahead of several European giants; even Liverpool showed interest in recent weeks.”

Will Tottenham Manager Roberto De Zerbi Remain With the Spurs?

Prior to Tottenham avoiding relegation, manager Roberto De Zerbi emphasized that he has assurance from the club about his future, regardless of the team’s status in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how things play out with De Zerbi in the coming weeks.

“I didn’t come here in midtable,” De Zerbi noted, per The Standard. “The situation was this, more games but not too different a situation. If I came it was because I thought there are the right conditions, the right qualities and players to achieve the target.

“… Yes, I confirm everything (on his future at Tottenham). For me, it’s still an honor to be a coach for Tottenham, even if on Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem.”

How Will Man City Look With Enzo Maresca Replacing Pep Guardiola?

Savinho did not have the best season with Man City. It will be worth watching how Man City’s roster looks upon Pep Guardiola’s exit and the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca.

“Savinho could therefore arrive with a clear path to regular first-team football, something he has lacked at City,” Goal.com’s Yosua Arya wrote in a May 26, story titled, “Tottenham step up plans to raid Man City for £60m winger.”

“The Cityzens, meanwhile, face a difficult decision. The club have previously valued the winger closer to £70m, but his limited role could make it harder to reject offers if the player pushes for a move.”