Tottenham Dealt News in Final Relegation Standings vs. West Ham

The Premier League standings have been finalized confirming safety for Tottenham as West Ham is the unfortunate team relegated from the Premier League. Burnley and Wolves already knew their fate as two of the relegated EPL teams as well.

Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Everton sealed the club’s EPL fate. West Ham’s dominant 3-0 victory versus Leeds was not enough as The Hammers will be relegated.

All eyes were on London knowing one of the city’s clubs would be sent down to the Championship, pending the results. The question was whether the unthinkable would happen to Tottenham, a club with one of the most expensive payrolls in the Premier League.

“Maybe there was a bonus, no?” Tottenham Roberto De Zerbi explained prior to the club’s final match, per ESPN. “After tomorrow, there is not a trophy, there is not a bonus, there is something more important than a trophy and a bonus, there is the future of the club.

“There is the history of the club, there is the pride of the players, there is the pride of the family of the players, there is the dignity of every one of us, and for that, I can’t lose energy thinking about the next season.”

What Teams Have Been Relegated From the Premier League?

Wolves and Burnley have unfortunately known their fate as two of the three teams who would ultimately be relegated from the EPL. West Ham will be the final Premier League team that will be relegated.

What Teams Are Being Promoted to the Premier League?

While three teams are being sent down, this means three clubs will be promoted from the Championship to the Premier League. Hull City, Ipswich Town and Hull City are all being promoted to the EPL.

Despite Having the 6th Highest Payroll in the Premier League, Tottenham Was Nearly Relegated

Tottenham lives to fight another day in the Premier League, but relegation should not have been a potential reality for a club with one of the highest payrolls. The Spurs‘ current roster has a payroll topping $180 million, the sixth highest in the Premier League, per Spotrac.

By comparison, West Ham had a payroll of more than $102 million, putting The Hammers at No. 11 among Premier League teams.

London Is Set to Lose an Estimated $3.3 Million With West Ham Being Relegated

Tottenham may be one of the most popular clubs in London, but the city was likely rooting for West Ham to avoid relegation. Following West Ham’s relegation, London is now set to lose an estimated $3.3 million given the city’s stadium leasing agreement with West Ham.

“The stadium deal, which technically allows 25 days of use each year, was structured with West Ham successes in mind,” The Athletic’s Philip Buckingham detailed in a May 21, story titled, “West Ham, the London Stadium and why relegation would cost UK taxpayers £2.5m.”

“… The terms of West Ham’s agreement outline that rent will fall by 50 per cent when not in the Premier League, ensuring the money paid as tenants will be reduced to about £2.5m (about $3.3 million USD), roughly the same as they were being charged 10 years earlier.”