Tottenham Dealt Unfortunate News in Relegation Standings vs. West Ham

Tottenham’s woes continue as the storied club surprisingly heads into the final weekend of the Premier League season in danger of being relegated. The Spurs are battling West Ham to avoid being the final Premier League team relegated.

Heading into the team’s final match of the EPL season versus Everton, Tottenham sits just two points ahead of West Ham in the relegation standings after Chelsea defeated the Spurs 2-1. A West Ham win over Leeds combined with a Tottenham loss to Everton would prompt the Spurs to be relegated.

Burnley and the Wolves have unfortunately sealed their fate as two of the teams who will be relegated from the Premier League. This leaves Tottenham and West Ham battling to avoid the final relegation spot.

Here’s what you need to know about Tottenham’s battle with West Ham to avoid relegation.

Premier League Relegation Standings: Tottenham Leads West Ham by 2 Points

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings for relegation. Teams listed in bold would be relegated if the season ended today.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES POINTS GD 17. Tottenham 9 11 17 38 -10 18. West Ham 9 9 19 36 -22 19. Burnley 4 9 24 21 -37 20. Wolves 3 10 24 19 -41

What Does Tottenham Need to Do to Avoid Relegation?

Tottenham’s path to avoid relegation includes multiple possibilities. A West Ham loss or a tie versus Leeds would automatically allow Tottenham to avoid relegation, regardless of the outcome of the Spurs’ final match.

A Tottenham win over Everton would also keep the Spurs safe in the Premier League as West Ham would be relegated.

How Can West Ham Avoid Relegation?

West Ham does not control their own Premier League destiny. The first step is West Ham needs a victory versus Leeds on Sunday.

Then The Hammers need some help with a Tottenham loss. Given Tottenham holds a 12-point lead in the goal differential, a Spurs tie would also relegate West Ham.

West Ham needs to win their final match, and Tottenham to lose in order to avoid relegation.

Tottenham’s Payroll Tops $179 Million, But the Team Is Still in Danger of Relegation

Tottenham’s payroll tops $179 million, the sixth highest in the Premier League, per Spotrac. Despite the massive bill, Tottenham still sits in danger of not being in the Premier League next season.

“We can’t forget one month ago what was the situation. We are not safe yet,” Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi explained prior to the Chelsea match, per ESPN. “It is not correct if I answer you now.

“Before answering your question, we have to [take] a point in the Premier League and especially in the Premier League to [take] one point, you have to fight and play very well. We have to keep focused on the game and then we can answer and make a big press conference. But now is not the right time.”

London Is Projected to Lose $3.3 Million If West Ham Is Relegated

London mayor Sadiq Khan estimates that the city would lose $3.3 million if West Ham is relegated. This is in large part to West Ham’s stadium leasing agreement with the city.

“If West Ham are relegated, we, the taxpayers, we city hall, could lose up to £2.5m a year,” Sadiq Khan explained, per AOL.com.

“So what I say to Londoners who don’t support Spurs is you should probably be cheering on West Ham, because the taxpayer will lose out if West Ham go down.”