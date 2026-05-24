Tottenham Relegation Standings & Scenarios: Will Spurs Get Relegated?

The focus on the final day of the Premier League season is on the bottom of the EPL table as Tottenham and West Ham battle to avoid relegation. What we know is that one of the London clubs will not be playing in the Premier League next season, but the final results will determine the final EPL team who will be relegated.

Tottenham’s relegation standings still leave the Spurs in control of their own destiny. Will Tottenham get relegated with a win, loss or draw?

The Spurs are only in danger of being relegated with a loss to Everton. Even if the Spurs lose to Everton, the team could still be safe if West Ham loses or draws against Leeds.

The Wolves and Burnley already know their fate as two of the three teams who will be relegated. West Ham and Tottenham are fighting to avoid being the final team relegated.

There is really no good news in this situation for Tottenham fans, but there are reasons Spurs fans can have some optimism about their chances to stay in the EPL. Heading into the final matches, Tottenham has an 86% chance to avoid relegation, per Kalshi.

Here’s what you need to know about Tottenham’s relegation standings.

Premier League Relegation Standings: Tottenham & West Ham Battle to Remain in EPL

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings heading into Tottenham and West Ham’s final matches. Teams in bold would be relegated based on the current EPL standings.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES POINTS GD 17. Tottenham 9 11 17 38 -10 18. West Ham 9 9 19 36 -22 19. Burnley 4 9 24 21 -37 20. Wolves 3 10 24 19 -41

Tottenham Relegation Scenarios: How Can the Spurs Avoid Being Relegated?

Tottenham has multiple paths to avoid being relegated. The simplest path is for Tottenham to defeat Everton to secure their spot, but this is not the only way for the Spurs avoid a doomsday scenario.

A draw versus Everton would almost assuredly keep Tottenham safe from relegation as well. Tottenham holds a 12 point lead in the goal differential category and would receive the edge over West Ham if the two teams finish with the same number of points.

Tottenham losing to Everton opens up the unfortunate pathway for relegation, but only if West Ham notches a victory over Leeds.

West Ham Relegation Scenarios: How Can EPL Team Avoid Being Relegated?

West Ham’s path to avoiding relegation is much more complicated. The Hammers need a win over Leeds and some help from Tottenham to have a chance at playing in the EPL again next season.

West Ham needs Tottenham to lose against Everton to keep their EPL hopes alive. A Tottenham draw or win would relegated West Ham, even if The Hammers are victorious.

London is set to lose millions if West Ham is relegated as a result of the club’s leasing agreement with the city for the stadium.

“The terms of West Ham’s agreement outline that rent will fall by 50 per cent when not in the Premier League, ensuring the money paid as tenants will be reduced to about £2.5m (about $3.3 million in USD), roughly the same as they were being charged 10 years earlier,” The Athletic’s Philip Buckingham wrote in a May 21, story titled, “West Ham, the London Stadium and why relegation would cost UK taxpayers £2.5m.”