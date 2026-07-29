How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sydney FC Live Stream: TV, Lineups, Preview

Tottenham Hotspur meet Sydney FC on Wednesday at Allianz Stadium, the third match of a preseason schedule in which Roberto De Zerbi’s side has yet to lose.

Back-to-back 17th-place Premier League finishes have left De Zerbi’s rebuild under a microscope, and the Sydney Super Cup hands his reshaped squad its first full house of the summer.

Spurs are two from two. They edged MK Dons 1-0 behind closed doors at Hotspur Way, then beat Auckland FC 2-0 at Eden Park on Sunday in front of 40,112, the largest crowd ever to watch a soccer match in New Zealand, according to Australian outlet Football360. Dane Scarlett struck in the 12th minute. Richarlison finished it off after the interval.

Sydney FC opened their own preparations with a 5-1 win over second-tier Bayswater City in the Australia Cup round of 32, a night headlined by a Tiago Quintal hat trick and three assists from 17-year-old winger Akol Akon.

Gates open at 6 p.m. local time, according to the Allianz Stadium event listing.

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sydney FC, Sydney Super Cup

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sydney FC, Sydney Super Cup Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia Date: Wednesday, July 29

Wednesday, July 29 Kickoff, Australia: 7:45 p.m. AEST

7:45 p.m. AEST Kickoff, United Kingdom: 10:45 a.m. BST

10:45 a.m. BST Kickoff, United States: 5:45 a.m. EDT / 2:45 a.m. PDT

5:45 a.m. EDT / 2:45 a.m. PDT Broadcast, Australia: Paramount+

Paramount+ Stream, United Kingdom and worldwide: SPURSPLAY, subscription required

SPURSPLAY, subscription required Stream, United States: SPURSPLAY

Highlights land on SPURSPLAY shortly after full time and on Tottenham’s YouTube channel a few hours later, per Spurs Web. No U.K. free-to-air broadcast is listed.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Formation: 4-3-3 # Name Pos 1 Antonín Kinský GK 2 Tye Hall RB 3 Jan Paul van Hecke CB 4 Kota Takai CB 5 Andy Robertson LB 6 Mateus Fernandes CM 7 Archie Gray CM 8 Conor Gallagher CM 9 Mathys Tel RW / AM 10 Mikey Moore LW / AM 11 Richarlison ST

Tottenham and Sydney Players to Watch

Richarlison is the first name on the list. He came off the bench in Auckland and scored the second goal, and he is one of the few senior forwards De Zerbi brought south.

The other is Sandro Tonali, bought from Newcastle United for a reported £100 million in an overhaul that also delivered Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, according to beIN Sports. Tonali missed the Auckland trip while clearing a hamstring problem.

Rhyan Grant anchors the Sky Blues. The long-serving right back scored the goal that decided the 2020 Grand Final. Quintal is the other one to track. His hat trick against Bayswater made him the story of Sydney’s preseason before Tottenham ever landed.

SYDNEY FC Formation: 4-2-3-1 (Predicted) # Name Pos 1 Gus Hoefsloot GK 2 Rhyan Grant 🇦🇺 (c) RB 3 Alexandar Popovic CB 4 Jordan Courtney-Perkins CB 5 Benjamin Garuccio LB 6 Wataru Kamijo CM 7 Rhys Youlley CM 8 Zachary de Jesus RM / AM 9 Tiago Quintal AM 10 Akol Akon LM / AM 11 Mathias Macallister ST

Spurs and Sydney FC on Opposite Trajectories

Tottenham escaped relegation on the final day of last season in the Premier League. A João Palhinha goal against Everton finished the job, leaving Spurs two points clear of West Ham United after a season that burned through three head coaches, according to Sky Sports.

Sydney FC finished fifth in the A-League Men and then ran all the way to the Grand Final, where Auckland FC won 1-0. Patrick Kisnorbo took the job in March and opened with seven matches unbeaten, according to Sports Mole.

The two clubs measure history on different scales. Tottenham date to 1882 and own eight FA Cups, the 1960-61 league and cup double and three Europa League titles. Sydney FC were founded in 2004 as the A-League’s Sydney entry and have collected 34 trophies, more than any club in Australian soccer, according to the club’s official history page.

James Maddison and Destiny Udogie both traveled and both remain doubtful, and De Zerbi has not committed to either, according to Spurs Web. Maddison lost most of last season to a torn ACL.

“We need to be better than the last couple of seasons,” Maddison said, as quoted by beIN Sports.