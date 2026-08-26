Tottenham vs Charlton Athletic Results: Savio Debut and a Bigger Test Than Expected

Tottenham Hotspur faces Charlton Athletic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Tottenham vs Charlton today comes with extra attention after Spurs suffered a 3–0 Premier League defeat to Brentford, while Charlton arrives in north London after winning their opening three matches of the season.

The Tottenham vs Charlton match also offers the possibility of a first appearance for £85 million signing Sávio, although Roberto De Zerbi has not confirmed whether the Brazilian winger starts or comes off the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Last 5 Matches

Tottenham’s recent form includes a 3–0 loss to Brentford, a 2–2 draw with Hoffenheim, a 3–0 win over Hoffenheim, a 1–1 draw with Getafe and a 2–0 victory over Auckland FC. The sequence shows two wins, two draws and one defeat heading into the Charlton game.

Charlton Athletic’s Last 5 Matches

Charlton enters the fixture with four wins and one defeat in its latest five matches. The Addicks beat West Ham United 2–1, defeated Derby County 2–1, beat Cheltenham Town 3–1, lost 3–0 to Reading and beat Colchester United 2–0.

Tottenham vs Charlton Last 5 Meetings

The Tottenham vs Charlton head-to-head record gives Spurs the clear advantage. Tottenham has won the last five competitive meetings between the clubs, including a 3–0 FA Cup victory in January 2011, a 2–0 Premier League win in May 2007, a 5–1 victory in December 2006, a 3–1 win in February 2006, and a 3–2 result away at Charlton in October 2005.

With the two clubs meeting again after more than 15 years, today’s Tottenham vs Charlton results will show whether that historical advantage continues. Live score and major updates will be added as the match unfolds.

Tottenham vs Charlton Live Score

The Tottenham vs Charlton match is set for a second-round Carabao Cup test, with Spurs holding the historical advantage while Charlton brings stronger recent form. The score, goals and key moments are updated here as the game progresses.