West Ham Relegation Standings & Scenarios: Will EPL Team Be Relegated?

West Ham is battling Tottenham to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The challenge is West Ham needs some help in order to avoid being sent down.

Heading into the team’s final game against Leeds, West Ham still has a chance to avoid relegation, but the club does not control their own destiny. Let’s take a look at the series of events that needs to happen for West Ham to avoid relegation.

Tottenham held a two-point lead on West Ham in the Premier League standings going into the final matches on Sunday, May 24. West Ham needs a victory against Leeds and some help from Tottenham.

The Hammers also need Tottenham to lose to Everton in order to avoid being relegated. Tottenham holds a 12-point lead in the goal differential category, meaning the Spurs would likely have the edge in the Premier League standings if the two teams finished with identical points.

Here’s what you need to know about West Ham’s relegation standings and scenarios.

Premier League Relegation Standings: West Ham Trails Tottenham by 2 Points

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings heading into the final day. Teams in bold would be relegated based on the current standings.

Wolves and Burnley have already cemented their status as two of the three teams that will be relegated. West Ham or Tottenham will be the final team relegated from the Premier League.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES POINTS GD 17. Tottenham 9 11 17 38 -10 18. West Ham 9 9 19 36 -22 19. Burnley 4 9 24 21 -37 20. Wolves 3 10 24 19 -41

How Can West Ham Avoid Relegation?

A West Ham draw or loss versus Leeds will likely send The Hammers down, regardless of the outcome of the Tottenham-Everton. Likewise, a Tottenham draw or victory would also relegate West Ham, even if The Hammers win, unless a bevy of goals are scored that allows the Spurs to lose the goal differential battle.

Realistically, West Ham’s only path to avoiding relegation is a victory over Leeds combined with a Tottenham loss versus Everton.

The City of London Is Set to Lose an Estimated $3.3 Million if West Ham Is Relegated

London is set to lose one of the city’s storied clubs to relegation, but the question is which team will be playing Championship football next season. The team London is rooting for may surprise fans.

Tottenham may be viewed as the more iconic club, but the city of London is set to lose millions of dollars if West Ham is relegated. This is due to West Ham’s stadium leasing deal with the city.

“The stadium deal, which technically allows 25 days of use each year, was structured with West Ham successes in mind,” The Athletic’s Philip Buckingham wrote in a May 21, story titled, “West Ham, the London Stadium and why relegation would cost UK taxpayers £2.5m.”

“… The terms of West Ham’s agreement outline that rent will fall by 50 per cent when not in the Premier League, ensuring the money paid as tenants will be reduced to about £2.5m (about $3.3 million USD), roughly the same as they were being charged 10 years earlier.”

Part of London will be sad on Sunday, but the question is whether this will be Tottenham or West Ham supporters.