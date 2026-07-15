Prince William Sends Personal Message To England Following World Cup Loss To Argentina

Prince William took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, sending a passionate message to the England team following their semi-final loss to Argentina.

The Three Lions took a one-goal lead early in the second half, but late game heroics by Lionel Messi and Argentina sent England home.

“Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you,” The Prince of Wales wrote on his Instagram story. “Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament.”

“Hold your heads high,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also shared a message on X following the loss.

“Gutted. Tonight wasn’t the result we all hoped for, but this England team has given it their all,” he wrote. “The passion and energy they’ve shown representing the badge has made us all proud.”

This was England’s fourth-ever appearance in the semi-finals, and a win would have meant the team’s first World Cup final in 60 years.

England Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Called Our After Loss

England played an incredible game, with broadcaster Piers Morgan even calling it a “tactical masterclass” during the game. However, a late decision he made has come under fire, with many claiming that it was responsible for the loss.

Specifically, Tuchel made some substitutions late in the game, likely to take a more defensive approach. But it did not work out.

“Good luck to the great Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. And good luck to Thomas Tuchel trying to explain those defensive, expensive subs. #ENGARG,” English sports journalist Henry Winter posted.

“I’ve backed Tuchel from day one but the trust is gone now. I’ve never been so appalled and embarrassed by a tactical approach to such an important game. Sent us crashing out to our biggest rival like cowards. Get him gone,” YouTuberMark Goldbridge commented.

“Thomas Tuchel will have to take responsibility for that defeat. His reaction to England taking the lead backfired terribly. Such a disappointment,” UK Journalist Matt Law wrote.

Wayne Rooney Blames Thomas Tuchel For Loss

After the game, when speaking on the BBC, Wayne Rooney didn’t hold back about Tuchel’s tactics.

“If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief; there’s only so many times you can get away with it,” Rooney said. “Then you start thinking: ‘Oh no, we’re going to sit back for this long, how are we going to get through this?'”

“Thomas Tuchel, for as much praise as we’ve given him, for him to change it as soon as he did, I think he realised that’s him saying he didn’t believe in his team, he didn’t think they could land any more punches on Argentina,” Rooney added.