PSG, Barcelona & Real Madrid Eye USMNT, MLS Talent Cavan Sullivan

At only 17, Cavan Sullivan is establishing himself as the brightest prospect in American soccer.

The young Philadelphia Union midfielder is rising meteorically in MLS, with 7 goals and 5 assists in 24 matches.

A professional since age 14, Sullivan has climbed the ranks and has been a regular player since 15. This season, his exceptional performances have earned him a call-up to the United States national team, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

On Saturday, Sullivan even had the privilege of celebrating his first start against Peru. Versatile and capable of playing on either wing as well as in midfield, the young talent impresses with his technical maturity and statistical impact at such a young age.

In MLS, the Philadelphia native has even featured several times in the Team of the Week alongside Lionel Messi. His exceptional potential and marketing appeal across the Atlantic make him a highly sought-after prospect for top European clubs as he prepares to take a major step forward in his young career.

Manchester City Could Lose Cavan Sullivan to PSG, Barcelona or Real Madrid

Initially promised to City Football Group as part of a pre-agreement stipulating his move to Manchester City at 18 in 2028, his future is now wide open.

Indeed, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the verdict, along with 115 charges and the sanctions hanging over the English club, has cast a legal shadow over the deal. The player’s agent, Dan Segal, himself made a statement that leaves the door open for other suitors:

“Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world. What they have built will forever be etched in history. It’s true that there is a preliminary agreement with them regarding Sullivan, but you never know what can happen. We hope they manage to resolve everything in the best possible way.“

This uncertainty directly benefits Barcelona and PSG, who are closely monitoring the player’s progress and remain on the lookout to lure the American prodigy away, according to the Catalan outlet.

While Real Madrid is also keeping a close eye on the situation, Barça and the Parisian club see this as a golden opportunity to attract one of the most promising talents of his generation should the contract with the City Football Group become invalid.

This desire to recruit the world’s best young talents is confirmed for PSG, who are also linked to rumors surrounding JJ Gabriel, another highly sought-after 15-year-old prospect.