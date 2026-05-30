PSG Get Huge Boost Ahead of Champions League Final vs Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain received a major fitness boost on the eve of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, with key players Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes all cleared to start against Arsenal in Budapest.

The defending European champions entered the week with concerns over several important players. However, those doubts were eased after PSG manager Luis Enrique confirmed the trio would be available for Saturday’s final at the Puskas Arena.

The news is significant for PSG as they look to defend the Champions League title they won last season. Dembele, Hakimi and Mendes have been central figures throughout the club’s European campaign, while Arsenal are also boosted by the return of defender Jurrien Timber.

Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes Cleared for PSG

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Dembele and Hakimi passed their fitness tests and are “ready to start,” while Hakimi, Dembele and Mendes were all deemed available for the final.

Dembele had been managing a calf issue after leaving PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Paris FC earlier this month. Speaking ahead of the final, the Ballon d’Or winner dismissed concerns about his availability.

“I wasn’t scared about missing the final,” Dembele said.

He added: “I stopped as soon as I felt the niggle and I’ve had 10 or 15 days to get myself in shape before the final.”

Dembele also stressed that he is fully prepared for the occasion.

“I’m 100 percent ready and raring to go. We’re hoping things go well tomorrow,” he said.

Hakimi’s status had also been closely monitored after the Morocco international suffered a thigh injury during PSG’s Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. The defender missed the closing weeks of the domestic season but returned to training this week.

Luis Enrique confirmed both Hakimi and Mendes would be available.

“Haki and Nuno, they are OK, they are able to play tomorrow,” the PSG manager said.

The return of all three players strengthens PSG on both ends of the pitch. Dembele has been one of the club’s standout performers in Europe, while Hakimi and Mendes remain crucial attacking outlets from the full-back positions.

Arsenal Receive Jurrien Timber Boost Before UEFA Champions League Final

Arsenal also received positive injury news before the final.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Jurrien Timber is fit and available after missing the club’s last 14 matches across all competitions because of groin and ankle issues.

“[Timber] is fit,” Arteta said. “Noni (Madueke) as well.”

Timber’s return is particularly important given the challenge posed by PSG’s left side, where Mendes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been among the French club’s most dangerous attacking threats.

The Netherlands international has not featured since March, but Arsenal remained unbeaten in Europe during his absence, conceding only six goals on their run to the final.

PSG enters the match looking to retain the Champions League trophy after last season’s historic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking their first Champions League title and their first appearance in the competition’s final since 2006.

With both teams receiving key injury boosts, Saturday’s showdown will feature many of the biggest names from two of Europe’s strongest squads. The availability of Dembele, Hakimi and Mendes removes a major concern for Luis Enrique, while Timber’s return gives Arsenal another experienced option for the biggest match of the season.

The final will take place on Saturday at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, with the Champions League trophy on the line.