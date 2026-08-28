Are PSG Taking Ligue 1 for Granted After Two Late Escapes?

Paris Saint-Germain are already making Ligue 1 look harder than it should be. On Friday night in Lille, the reigning champions trailed 2-0 deep into stoppage time before pulling off another remarkable escape to snatch a 2-2 draw. It’s the second straight league match in which Luis Enrique’s side has fallen two goals behind and only leveling the score once the clock was almost gone.

PSG Leave It Late Again in Back-to-Back Ligue 1 Comebacks But Drop Points

Against Rennes on Matchday 1, PSG conceded twice and needed a Ferran Torres brace — including a late equalizer — just to salvage a point. Five days later at the Decathlon Arena, the pattern repeated itself. Hákon Haraldsson opened the scoring for Lille in the 21st minute, and Dilane Bakwa doubled it in the 84th. Vitinha pulled one back in the first minute of stoppage time, and Marquinhos completed the comeback in the 95th. Two games into the season, PSG have two points, four goals conceded, and haven’t actually won a Ligue 1 match yet.

Dominant Possession Hasn’t Translated Into Urgency

For a club that’s treated Ligue 1 as a personal playground for over a decade, this is a strange way to start. PSG still controlled the ball for long stretches in Lille and generated far more shots than their opponents — the talent gap with most of the league remains obvious. What’s missing is urgency. Under Luis Enrique, PSG have typically controlled matches from the opening whistle and put weaker sides away early. Right now, they look like a team that knows it can flip a switch when it needs to — and is choosing not to until the situation turns desperate.

A Packed Summer May Be Catching Up With PSG

The schedule hasn’t helped. PSG opened the season by beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup, their second straight Super Cup title, before losing the Trophée des Champions to Lens. That’s left little time to build rhythm, and several key attackers are still out of form after a long summer that included a deep World Cup run for players like Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé. With Marseille, Lens, and Lille having strong starts, the gap that PSG usual creates as early as October, is likely not going to happen this season. Ligue-1 could use the competition but extremely uncharacteristic for PSG not to dominate from the very start of the season.

What It Means for PSG’s Title Defense

None of this is catastrophic on its own. PSG remain the clear favorites to win the league again, and their underlying numbers — possession, shot volume, overall quality — still point to a team capable of running away with things once it finds its rhythm. But relying on late heroics is a risky habit to build. Opponents will grow bolder the longer this continues, refereeing and VAR moments become more decisive in tight games, and the physical toll of Champions League nights will eventually show up in a way that stoppage-time comebacks can’t fix. If this pattern is still showing up in late September and October, “they always find a way” starts to sound a lot more like “they only show up when they have to.” For now, PSG are still the best team in France. But they started the season like a team that is treating the league as an afterthought. That’s not the attention Ligue-1 is seeking.