PSG Announce Ousmane Dembele Injury Update Ahead of Champions League Final vs Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain have issued an official injury update on Ousmane Dembele ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, confirming the forward suffered discomfort in his right calf during Sunday’s Ligue 1 match against Paris FC.

Dembele was substituted in the 27th minute of PSG’s 2-1 loss after appearing to struggle physically during the match. The timing immediately raised concerns in Paris, with the Champions League final against Arsenal scheduled for May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

PSG released a brief medical statement Monday confirming the France international was “taken off as a precaution” and would “remain on the treatment table over the next few days.” Head coach Luis Enrique also attempted to calm fears after the match, telling reporters, “I think it’s just fatigue. What we say today is only pure speculation, but I don’t think it’s serious, and there are still two weeks before the final against Arsenal.”

The injury update arrives at a critical point in PSG’s season as the defending European champions prepare for another Champions League final appearance. Dembele has remained one of the club’s most important attacking players despite multiple injury setbacks throughout the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Ousmane Dembele Calf Injury Before Arsenal Final

PSG confirmed Dembele experienced “discomfort in his right calf” during the match against Paris FC.

The 29-year-old immediately left the field and was replaced by Goncalo Ramos. Luis Enrique later said the substitution was made as a precaution, while additional medical evaluations were scheduled for Monday.

“Nothing to say about Ousmane; we will have to wait until tomorrow to know exactly what it is,” Enrique said after the game. “I think it’s just fatigue.”

The calf issue continues as a frustrating injury pattern for Dembele this season. According to the club’s injury history, he has already missed time with multiple calf problems, a hamstring injury, and illness during the 2025-26 campaign.

Transfermarkt data shows Dembele missed nine matches earlier this season due to a hamstring injury sustained in September. Separate calf injuries in November and February sidelined him for another seven matches combined.

Overall, Dembele has missed 19 matches this season due to injury or illness, more than in the previous two campaigns combined.

Despite the setbacks, PSG have continued to manage his workload carefully throughout Ligue 1 play. Dembele started only 11 league matches across the full domestic season, with Luis Enrique frequently rotating him to preserve fitness for European competition.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins also stated that the substitution against Paris FC was precautionary and described the situation as something PSG would continue to monitor over the coming days.

Ousmane Dembele Remains Key Player for Paris Saint-Germain and France

Dembele’s availability remains hugely important for both PSG and the France national team.

The Ballon d’Or winner has produced 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season despite his reduced workload and injury interruptions. His Champions League performances have been especially significant during PSG’s run to another final.

He scored an early goal during PSG’s semifinal victory over Bayern Munich, helping secure progression to Budapest. Earlier in the competition, Dembele also scored the winning goal against Arsenal during the semifinal first leg in London before assisting Achraf Hakimi in the return fixture.

Luis Enrique has continued to rely heavily on Dembele during major European matches even while limiting his Ligue 1 minutes.

The France international was also recently included in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. France will begin tournament preparations shortly after the Champions League final.

PSG are already dealing with injuries elsewhere in the squad, with reports noting that Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are also sidelined.

For now, optimism inside the club remains high that Dembele will recover in time for the Arsenal match.

PSG have nearly two full weeks before the Champions League final, giving the medical staff additional time to manage the calf issue and monitor his recovery closely ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season.