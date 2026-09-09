PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava Live Today: Lineups, How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming

Paris Saint-Germain hosts Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes this Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The French side, defending European champions, is coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco in its most recent Ligue 1 match. Luis Enrique’s team has endured its worst domestic start in nearly two decades, taking just two points from its opening three games.

For its part, Yaya Touré’s side arrives as reigning Slovak champions but short of form at home, having lost each of its last two league matches. The Slovakian club reached the league phase through four rounds of qualifying.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava: Team News & Starting Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain is in a domestic crisis, as they have failed to win any of their first three Ligue 1 matches, drawing two and losing their most recent game 2-1 to Monaco.

Therefore, Luis Enrique’s team enters this match with the clear objective of bouncing back and returning to winning ways, along with some new additions. For example, winger Mika Godts, Frenchman Maghnes Akliouche and Spain’s World Cup final hero Ferran Torres are new additions to Luis Enrique’s squad.

However, for this match, Godts is probably the one with the best chance of starting, as Doué and Dembélé have been performing well despite the domestic crisis. That said, the French press has speculated that the former Ajax player could indeed make his first start. Even so, it is also difficult to predict, as he would have to displace none other than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG predicted starting XI vs. Slovan Bratislava: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Slovan Bratislava predicted starting XI vs. PSG: Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Markovic, Cruz; Ibrahim, Pokorny, Martinez; Barseghyan, Sporar, Camara.

PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch PSG vs. Slovan Bratislava live on Amazon Prime Video; in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, and ViX. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.