Soccer World Reacts to PSG Winning Champions League Final Against Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, defeating Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout after the final finished 1-1 following extra time at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The result made PSG only the second club to win back-to-back Champions League titles since the competition was reformatted in 1992, joining Real Madrid’s run of three consecutive crowns between 2016 and 2018. The French champions also became the 10th club in European Cup history to win consecutive titles.

Arsenal appeared on course for a historic victory after Kai Havertz gave the Premier League champions an early lead in the sixth minute. However, PSG responded in the second half when Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was fouled inside the box. The match eventually went to penalties, where Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive kick as PSG secured a 4-3 shootout victory.

Emmanuel Macron, Rio Ferdinand and Fans React to PSG’s Historic Triumph

The victory quickly sparked reactions from across the soccer world.

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated PSG’s achievement on social media.

“A new star shines over Paris! Bravo to PSG for making all of Europe dream. France is proud,” Macron wrote.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also praised the French club and manager Luis Enrique after the final.

“Back to Back Champions Leagues… Congrats to PSG! Luis Enrique absolute genius 🏆,” Ferdinand posted.

He also acknowledged Arsenal’s effort during their domestic and European campaign.

“Shout out to Arsenal, brilliant season, changed the narrative. Gabriel an absolute rock & no shame when it comes down to penalties! Respect 👊🏽,” Ferdinand added.

Supporters also flooded social media following the final whistle.

One fan wrote: “Let’s go!!! Great games intense till the end!! Congrats.”

Another described the dramatic finish by saying: “Ice in their veins. PSG hold their nerve to defend their Champions League crown, while Arsenal endure absolute heartbreak at the death. What an unbelievable night in Budapest! 🏆🔥”

A third supporter praised the champions’ accomplishment.

“Well deserved. No team should win a champions league final through the back door. Arsenal almost succeeded 😅.”

Another fan highlighted PSG’s journey over the past two seasons.

“A tremendous achievement for PSG, who let their star players leave, won the hearts of fans around the world and came out on top. Two years in a row, and today was a tough one, because they were up against a defensive wall.”

ESPN Notes PSG’s Place in Champions League History

The final result also added another chapter to PSG’s growing European legacy.

ESPN Stats & Information highlighted the significance of the achievement shortly after the match concluded.

“PSG are back-to-back UEFA Champions League champions 🏆🏆,” ESPN posted.

The network added: “They become just the 2nd club to repeat as UCL winners, joining Real Madrid, who won three straight from 2016-18.”

ESPN also noted the broader historical context.

“Overall, PSG are the 10th club in European Cup history (since 1955-56) to win consecutive titles.”

The final itself was tightly contested.

Arsenal struck first through Havertz after a defensive mistake allowed the German forward to break through and finish from a narrow angle.

PSG pushed for an equalizer throughout the second half and finally found one when Dembélé converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Kvaratskhelia.

Neither side could find a winner in extra time, sending the Champions League final to penalties for the first time since Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid in a shootout 10 years ago.

PSG ultimately held their nerve from the spot, completing another successful European campaign and becoming the first club since Real Madrid to retain the Champions League trophy.

For Arsenal, the search for a first European Cup title continues despite winning the Premier League and reaching their first Champions League final in two decades.