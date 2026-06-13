How to Watch Qatar vs Switzerland Live Today: World Cup Preview

Qatar and Switzerland kick off the World Cup’s first weekend bout on Saturday June 13. Whilst this game will perhaps not have heads turning to the degree of the following group stage game, Brazil v.s. Morocco, this will no doubt be an important match in Group B.

After Cyle Larin rescued a draw for the Canadians against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday afternoon, both Qatar and Switzerland have the opportunity to take top spot in the group with a win.

Switzerland are heavy favorites to win the game at odds of -450, with Qatar at +1200 and a draw at +550.

The game can be watched in the USA on Fox Sports, on TSN in Canada or ITV in the UK.

Do Qatar Have Any Realistic Path to Victory?

Qatar certainly have the benefit of having one of the more accomplished managers of the non-elite teams in international football in former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, who was controversially dismissed just prior to the 2018 world cup that saw the team get shocked by Russia on penalties in the Round of 16.

The gulf nation did not exactly impress as the host nation in 2022, losing all three of their group stage games and accumulating a net goal difference of -6.

This time round there is little hope that things will be substantially different, but the world cup can often bring otherwise unheralded surprises onto the international stage. New Zealand, for example, was the only unbeaten team at the 2014 world cup that was ultimately won by Germany.

If Qatar is to have a chance, it will most likely be spearheaded by striker Akram Afif. The 29 year old has 41 goals in 133 appearances for Qatar since his debut in 2015, including a dazzling 2024 that saw him score 13 times in 19 games for his country.

How Far Can Switzerland Go in the Tournament

Switzerland will be looking to continue their rise as a reliably strong European footballing nation. Whilst they are solid favorites to win Group B, they have not won an elimination game in the group stage since all the way back in 1938 (!!).

The last three tournaments have seen them get knocked out in the Round of 16 – previously the first round of the knockout stages prior to FIFA expanding the tournament from 32 to 48 teams.

Striker Breel Embolo will be looking to get on the scoreboard early in the tournament, and this game will certainly present as good a chance as any to get his name on the scoresheet. The Rennes striker has 24 goals in 86 games for his national team, including 9 in his last 13.