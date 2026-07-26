Rangers vs West Ham Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Rangers F.C. hosted West Ham United F.C. at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday in an intriguing pre-season friendly as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. The Rangers vs West Ham encounter served as Rangers’ final warm-up match before the start of their competitive season, while West Ham used the fixture to continue building fitness and tactical cohesion ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Supporters closely followed Rangers vs West Ham as both managers looked to assess their squads against quality opposition before competitive football returned.

Rangers vs West Ham Match Preview

The buildup to Rangers vs West Ham centered on two clubs aiming to finish pre-season on a positive note. Rangers entered the match after defeating AS Saint-Étienne 2-1, giving new manager Derek McInnes confidence ahead of his first competitive fixture in charge.

West Ham arrived in Glasgow for their third friendly of the summer. The Hammers opened their preparations with a 1-1 draw against Southend United before producing an impressive 5-0 victory over Stevenage. Those results provided encouraging signs as the squad continued to adapt before the Premier League season.

The two clubs had met only once in recent history, with Rangers claiming a 3-1 victory during a friendly at Ibrox in July 2022.

Team News and How to Watch

Kick-off was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. BST (5:00 p.m. CEST) at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The match was not available on traditional television in the United Kingdom. Instead, supporters could watch through official streaming services offered by RangersTV and West Ham TV after purchasing a digital match pass.

Both managers were expected to rotate their squads throughout the contest, giving first-team regulars valuable minutes while also evaluating younger players ahead of the new season. With both sides continuing their preparations, Rangers vs West Ham provided another important test before competitive action began.