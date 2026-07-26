Hi, Subscriber

Rangers vs West Ham Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
How to Watch Rangers vs West Ham Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup
Getty
West Ham United's Spanish midfielder #04 Carlos Soler (L) West Ham United's Dutch striker #07 Crysencio Summerville (C) and West Ham United's Mexican midfielder #19 Edson Alvarez (R) celebrate following an own goal by Liverpool's Greek defender #21 Kostas Tsimikas (not seen) during the English League Cup third round football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers F.C. hosted West Ham United F.C. at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday in an intriguing pre-season friendly as both clubs continued preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. The Rangers vs West Ham encounter served as Rangers’ final warm-up match before the start of their competitive season, while West Ham used the fixture to continue building fitness and tactical cohesion ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Supporters closely followed Rangers vs West Ham as both managers looked to assess their squads against quality opposition before competitive football returned.

Rangers vs West Ham Match Preview

The buildup to Rangers vs West Ham centered on two clubs aiming to finish pre-season on a positive note. Rangers entered the match after defeating AS Saint-Étienne 2-1, giving new manager Derek McInnes confidence ahead of his first competitive fixture in charge.

West Ham arrived in Glasgow for their third friendly of the summer. The Hammers opened their preparations with a 1-1 draw against Southend United before producing an impressive 5-0 victory over Stevenage. Those results provided encouraging signs as the squad continued to adapt before the Premier League season.

The two clubs had met only once in recent history, with Rangers claiming a 3-1 victory during a friendly at Ibrox in July 2022.

Team News and How to Watch

Kick-off was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. BST (5:00 p.m. CEST) at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. The match was not available on traditional television in the United Kingdom. Instead, supporters could watch through official streaming services offered by RangersTV and West Ham TV after purchasing a digital match pass.

Both managers were expected to rotate their squads throughout the contest, giving first-team regulars valuable minutes while also evaluating younger players ahead of the new season. With both sides continuing their preparations, Rangers vs West Ham provided another important test before competitive action began.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

0 Comments

Rangers vs West Ham Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x