Real Madrid Fans Furious With LaLiga Refereeing in Real Betis Game

Real Madrid visited Real Betis this Friday, Sept. 4, on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 La Liga season. The match was marked by refereeing controversy in the first half, not because of just one incident, but because of at least a couple that some Real Madrid fans highlighted on social media.

The first incident referenced was a foul on Jude Bellingham, who was hit from behind, but the referee did not call it and did not show a card.

The fan who shared this video pointed out that in Real Madrid’s previous match, specifically the Aug. 26 game against Real Sociedad, in the 4-1 victory for Los Merengues, Alvaro Carreras was shown a yellow card for a less significant foul than the one in the video, in which Bellingham can be seen taking a hit.

“The other day they gave a yellow card to (Alvaro) Carreras for less, but if they give a kick from behind to Bellingham or another Real Madrid player, they don’t show it so as not to load Betis and other rivals with cards,” wrote the fan.

Additionally, in the 10th minute, Real Betis player Chucho Hernández also stepped on Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, and the 27-year-old Colombian was not booked either. The same fan account also pointed this out on the social media platform X.