How to Watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live: Predicted Lineups and Pre-Season Match Preview

Real Madrid continues its pre-season preparations with a Club Friendly against Fiorentina at Sportpark Klagenfurt in Austria on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 CEST. The fixture offers both clubs another opportunity to build match fitness and evaluate their squads ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid enters the match without several first-team players because of injury, while Fiorentina has just one confirmed absentee. Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Denzel Dumfries and new signing Carlos Espi are expected to feature for Los Blancos, while Fiorentina is set to rely on David De Gea, Moise Kean, Nicolo Fagioli, Rolando Mandragora and Radu Dragusin.

The friendly also provides both managers with another chance to assess younger players before the competitive season begins.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live

Real Madrid and Fiorentina meet in a Club Friendly at Sportpark Klagenfurt in Klagenfurt, Austria, with kickoff set for 18:00 CEST.

Supporters in Great Britain can watch the match live on DAZN UK. Viewers in the United States can watch on DAZN US, FOX Deportes, FOX One and FOX Sports Online. The match will also be available on DAZN Australia and DAZN Canada for viewers in those countries.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow live coverage through the FotMob app. Live updates will include every goal, booking, substitution and major match event.

FotMob will also provide Opta-powered statistics throughout the match, including possession, shots, corners, expected goals (xG), big chances created, shot maps, momentum, live commentary, betting insights and real-time match information.

Kickoff times for selected regions are:

CEST: 18:00

BST: 17:00

ET (USA): 12:00

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Predicted Lineups and Team News

Real Madrid is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Andriy Lunin is projected to start in goal behind a defense of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Inigo Martinez and Alvaro Carreras.

The midfield is expected to feature Eduardo Camavinga and Cestero, with Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Yanez operating behind striker Carlos Espi.

Real Madrid will be without Raul Asencio, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, all of whom remain unavailable through injury.

Fiorentina is also expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation. David De Gea is projected to start in goal behind a back four of Alex Jimenez, Radu Dragusin, Luca Ranieri and Fortini.

The midfield is expected to include Rolando Mandragora, Atta and Nicolo Fagioli, while Moise Kean, Roberto Piccoli and Albert Gudmundsson are projected to lead the attack.

Unlike Real Madrid, Fiorentina has just one unavailable player, with Fabiano Parisi ruled out through injury.

Real Madrid enters the match looking to continue its positive pre-season form despite several injury absences, while Fiorentina aims to build momentum under new manager Fabio Grosso. The clubs have met twice previously, with each side claiming one victory. Saturday’s friendly provides another valuable opportunity for both teams to improve fitness, integrate new signings and continue preparations before the start of the 2026-27 season.