Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News & Live Streaming

Real Madrid hosts Inter Milan at the Bernabéu this Tuesday, Sept. 8, on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Spanish side is coming off a 0-1 loss to Real Betis in its most recent LaLiga match. After four matchdays, they sit third in the table with 3 wins and 1 loss.

For its part, Cristian Chivu’s side enters the match with a perfect record in the Serie A, having won all three of its matches. In their most recent league game, they defeated Napoli 3-2 thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez and a Marcus Thuram goal.

This match presents itself as one of the best of the matchday, if not the best, due to Real Madrid’s need to quickly return to the winning path after the setback against Betis, and the great form with which Inter arrives.

Below, you will find all the information about the starting lineups for the match, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: Team News & Starting Lineups

Real Madrid enters this match with multiple absences, including injured players Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raúl Asencio.

In addition, Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva are suspended, while Thiago Pitarch, Endrick, Marc Cucurella and Aurélien Tchouaméni are doubtful.

It is highly probable that Jose Mourinho will align a Bellingham-Valverde duo in midfield, while putting Diomande and Diaz wide to support Mbappe and Vinicius.

For its part, Inter Milan has lost last season’s MVP, Federico Dimarco, due to a knee injury, while Djed Spence enters the match as a doubt.

Real Madrid predicted starting XI vs. Inter Milan: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Bellingham, Valverde; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

Inter Milan predicted starting XI vs. Real Madrid: Martinez; Bastoni, Bisseck, Akanji; Diouf, Barella, Jones, Calhanoglu, Augusto; Martinez, Thuram.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan can be watched live in the UK through TNT Sports, while in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.