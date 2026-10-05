Real Madrid Shares Kylian Mbappe News on Social Media

Real Madrid shared news about Kylian Mbappe on social media on Monday, posting a video of him training after injuring himself with France during the international break.

“Kylian Mbappe trained at the Ciudad Real Madrid,” the Merengue club wrote on its official X account with a video featuring the Frenchman.

The post came amid controversy over Mbappe supposedly arriving about 45 minutes late to Monday’s training session at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid Posts Kylian Mbappe Training Video Amid Controversy

Mbappe was expected at Valdebebas this Monday to train with Real Madrid, but it sparked controversy: training was scheduled for 10:30 in the morning, while the player arrived at 11:16, after his teammates had already arrived at the training center almost an hour earlier.

Since his injury on September 25, Mbappe has been surrounded by controversy, as he first made an appearance in Paris at a party where he was seen with his girlfriend, and then images emerged of him riding a bicycle, something that generated a lot of criticism because, according to reports, Real Madrid players had been advised not to ride bicycles to avoid risking an injury, in addition to the fact that Mbappe had already been injured in the match against Turkey that we mentioned.

According to AS, medical tests showed that he only suffered a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee. A minor injury: 10-12 days out. He was pointing toward Villarreal. Some examinations that took place at Valdebebas and lasted barely half an hour. Mbappe left the training complex and, at times, disappeared.

A few days later, he was seen in France, accompanied by his partner, at a nightclub in the early hours of the morning. No signs of pain. Apparently normal. That scene stirred discontent among fans, who felt that, beyond the luck of his mild injury, what would be ideal for him – and for the club’s image, given the team’s situation – was to be with his teammates at Valdebebas.

Throughout this entire period, Mbappe has been working with physiotherapists. Doing cardio exercises with a lot of control. Without pause. Advancing in a recovery that is already approaching its final stretch. But then, these last few days arrived, more rain on wet ground. From France, Kylian went to Switzerland. And beyond the fact that the decision gave continuity to the widespread discontent over not being at Valdebebas, his social media post riding a bicycle gave a lot to talk about.

Mbappe is normalizing the situation, combining his time outside Spain with the rehabilitation work prescribed by Real Madrid’s medical services. And it is progressing at a good pace. This Monday, he reappeared in Madrid: he landed at Barajas at 11:16, as captured by El Chiringuito’s cameras, when the first team’s training was scheduled for 10:30. From there, he did not go to Valdebebas, but instead went to rest at his private residence.

According to AS, he had planned his afternoon training on his own. And that is what happened. Around 5 p.m., he arrived at the training complex. Alone, in his private vehicle. From there, he did a session that combined gym work, physiotherapy, and work on the grass. In this sense, a lot of caution. He touched the ball softly and underwent several cardio exercises.