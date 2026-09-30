Real Madrid Eye Van Dijk Free Transfer in Another Liverpool Raid

Real Madrid have already discovered that one of the best ways to strengthen their squad is to raid Liverpool without paying a transfer fee. Now, according to fresh reports from Spain, the Spanish giants are looking at doing it again. Virgil van Dijk could be the next Liverpool star heading for the Bernabéu in a move that would add another fascinating chapter to the growing European soccer connection between the two clubs.

Real Madrid Target Virgil van Dijk Free Transfer

The latest reports claim Real Madrid are monitoring Van Dijk ahead of next summer, when his Liverpool contract is scheduled to expire. The 35-year-old has not agreed another extension with the Reds, and that potentially puts him in a position to discuss a free transfer with foreign clubs from January if his contract situation remains unchanged.

That does not mean Madrid have made an offer, or that Van Dijk is preparing to leave Anfield. But the possibility is significant because Real have already shown how aggressively they can exploit this particular market.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Madrid in 2025 after his contract situation reached its conclusion, while Ibrahima Konaté made the same journey this summer after his Liverpool deal expired. Madrid officially confirmed Konaté’s arrival on a four-year contract through June 2030.

Adding Van Dijk would take that pattern to another level.

Mourinho Has a Very Interesting Decision to Make

José Mourinho is now in charge at Madrid, and his interest in defensive experience is hardly difficult to understand. The club has recently dealt with injuries and uncertainty in the center-back position, with Raúl Asencio now facing surgery on a stress fracture in his right shin and Éder Militão still working his way back from injury. Mourinho has primarily relied on Konaté and Dean Huijsen, with Antonio Rüdiger providing another experienced option.

Van Dijk would bring something none of those players quite offers: a decade of elite-level experience, a commanding presence and a history of organizing defenses under enormous pressure.

There is, however, an obvious question. Van Dijk would be 36 by the time he joined Madrid. A free transfer eliminates the fee, but it does not eliminate wages, bonuses or the risk of committing significant money to a veteran defender. Madrid would have to decide whether they want an immediate solution or a younger player who could anchor the defense for years.

Liverpool Could Be Facing Another Big Free Transfer Exit

For Liverpool, this is where the story gets uncomfortable.

The club has already watched Alexander-Arnold and Konaté leave for Madrid without receiving conventional transfer fees. Van Dijk is different because of what he represents. He is not simply another defender on the roster. He is the captain, a Premier League champion and one of the defining players of Liverpool’s modern era. Liverpool’s own website notes that he has made more than 300 appearances for the club and lifted seven major trophies.

His contract situation also means Liverpool still have time. A new deal could change everything, and there is no indication that Van Dijk has decided to leave.

But Madrid’s interest changes the conversation.

Another Anfield-to-Madrid Move?

There are other clubs reportedly interested in Van Dijk, including AC Milan, Galatasaray and Inter Miami. That means Madrid would not necessarily have a free run at the Dutchman if he reaches the market.

Still, the Bernabéu would offer an obvious attraction: Champions League football, a squad already containing two of his former Liverpool teammates and the chance to work under Mourinho.

For now, this is a monitoring exercise rather than a completed transfer. But if Madrid really are preparing another Liverpool free-agent raid, Van Dijk would be the biggest prize yet — and Liverpool will have plenty of time to decide whether to stop it.