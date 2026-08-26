Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Injury News: Mourinho Faces Major Squad Problems

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad brings José Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabéu for his first home La Liga game since returning as Real Madrid manager. The rearranged Matchday 1 game follows Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Espanyol, while Real Sociedad lost 1-0 to Real Betis. However, Real Madrid enters the clash with several players unavailable.

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad injury news affects defense, midfield and attack. Real Sociedad also has players missing, but the Basque side has fewer absences. Mourinho confirmed before the game that several Real Madrid players would not be available. The match also marks Mourinho’s return to the Bernabéu 13 years after his first spell at the club ended.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Injury News

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad injury news shows a long injury list for the home side. Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo and Endrick are unavailable. Aurélien Tchouaméni also missed the final training session before the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad game and was ruled out.

Mourinho previously confirmed that Militão, Rodrygo and Mendy would be out for a long period. The absences leave Real Madrid without several first-team options. Jude Bellingham, however, remains available after dealing with an ankle issue. Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are also available for the Real Madrid attack.

Real Madrid Injuries Create Defensive Problems

Real Madrid injuries are especially clear in defense. Militão, Mendy and Asencio are all unavailable, while the team also has midfield and attacking absences. The Real Madrid injuries have forced Mourinho to work with a smaller group as he prepares for Real Sociedad.

Mourinho said: “Militão, Rodrygo, and Ferland (Mendy) will be out for a long time.” He also explained that academy players are helping fill the open spots in the squad.

The Real Madrid injuries also affect the midfield because Tchouaméni is unavailable. That removes another established option before the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match.

Real Sociedad Injury News and Key Players

Real Sociedad enters the game with fewer absences. Álvaro Odriozola is unavailable with a knee injury, while Pablo Marín and Jon Gorrotxategi were also listed among the players missing through injury. Gonçalo Guedes was initially doubtful with a muscle problem.

Real Sociedad lost 1-0 to Real Betis in the opening game of the season. Takefusa Kubo, Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal remain key attacking players for Real Sociedad as the team faces Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad game is therefore set against two different team-news situations. Real Madrid has a longer injury list, while Real Sociedad arrives after an opening-day defeat and with fewer players unavailable. The latest Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad injury news leaves Mourinho facing his first home league test with a depleted squad.