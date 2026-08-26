Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Lineups Today: The Missing Stars Who Could Change Everything

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad lineups are under close attention ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu. Both teams are expected to make tactical changes, with Real Madrid dealing with several injuries ahead of the 21:00 CEST kick-off. Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo are unavailable, leaving José Mourinho with important decisions to make across the team.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, arrive with a strong squad and could use a 4-2-3-1 formation to challenge Madrid in midfield. The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad team news is expected to remain the main talking point before the official starting XIs are released. Until the teams are confirmed, the expected lineups indicate how both managers could approach the game at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid Lineup and Team News

The Real Madrid lineup faces several changes because of injuries. Militão and Mendy are unavailable in defense, while Rodrygo is also sidelined.

Real Madrid’s defensive setup could look different, with Courtois likely to keep his place between the posts. Alexander-Arnold is in line to start on the right, while Dumfries remains in contention. Konaté and Huijsen are expected to form the central pairing, although Rüdiger could replace either player. Cucurella is tipped to cover the left side.

Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva are expected to form the midfield pairing, while Eduardo Camavinga provides another option. Jude Bellingham should play behind Vinícius Júnior, Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé.

The expected Real Madrid lineup is Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé.

Real Sociedad Lineup and Team News

The Real Sociedad lineup is expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation as Imanol Alguacil looks to compete for control of midfield.

Álex Remiro should start in goal behind Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Martín and Sergio Gómez. Yangel Herrera and Carlos Soler are expected to operate as the double pivot.

Takefusa Kubo is expected to start on the right wing against his former club. Luka Sučić and Ander Barrenetxea could join him in the attacking midfield line, with captain Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.

The expected Real Sociedad lineup is Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martín, Sergio Gómez; Herrera, Soler; Kubo, Sučić, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Lineups: What Could Change?

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad lineups could change before the official team sheets are released. Madrid’s main selection issue comes in defense, where the absence of Militão and Mendy leaves Mourinho with fewer established options.

The midfield also offers several choices. Valverde and Bernardo Silva are expected to start, but Camavinga could be used if Madrid want greater physical strength.

For Real Sociedad, the main task will be dealing with Madrid’s attacking players. Kubo provides a familiar threat against his former club, while Oyarzabal offers experience in the central attacking role.

The official Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad lineups are expected approximately 60 minutes before the 21:00 CEST kick-off. Until then, these remain expected XIs rather than confirmed starting lineups.