Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Live Today: Starting Lineups, How to Watch MLS on TV, Streaming

Real Salt Lake will host Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy this Saturday, Sept. 19, for another matchday of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

The home side are coming off a 2-0 defeat to New York City on Saturday, Sept. 12, and have not won an official match since Aug. 11, when they defeated Juárez 3-0 in the Leagues Cup. Before falling to New York City, they lost 2-1 to Houston Dynamo on Sept. 9 and drew 2-2 with LAFC on Sept. 5.

Salt Lake are currently 11th in the Western Conference with 29 points after 24 matches, with eight wins, five draws and 11 defeats.

Vancouver, meanwhile, arrive with much more peace of mind ahead of this match, as they lead the Western Conference with 46 points after 24 matches and a strong record of 14 wins, four draws and six defeats.

In their most recent match, Vancouver lost 2-1 to Montreal in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal, eliminating them from the competition. However, in MLS, they are also coming off a defeat in their most recent match, falling 2-1 to Austin FC on Sept. 13.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Team News & Starting Lineups: Is Thomas Muller Playing Today?

Real Salt Lake arrive at this match with multiple absences, including the very painful injury to Diego Luna, who suffered a torn meniscus and will apparently miss the rest of the season for Salt Lake. Other players such as Sam Junqua, Lucas Engel, Juan José Arias and Justen Glad join Luna on the injured list.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, also arrive with key injuries, including Ralph Priso-Mbongue, who is expected to be ready again in early October after suffering an ankle injury.

Doubts surround Thomas Müller due to a knock, as the German appears in photos of the players who traveled to Salt Lake City in the club’s official communications. However, it is unclear whether he is fit to start or will even get any minutes.

Real Salt Lake confirmed starting XI vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Cabral; Yedlin, Henry, Quinton; Katranis, Caliskan, Moisa, Sanabria; Guilavogui, Lobjanidze; Solans.

Vancouver Whitecaps confirmed starting XI vs. Real Salt Lake: Boehme; Ocampo, Laborda, Blackmon, Adekugbe; Badwal, Cubas; Gauld, Muller, Diaby; Elloumi.

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps live on Apple TV; in the United States, the match will also be available on Apple TV, same as in Canada.