Referee Under Fire for Booking Lionel Messi in Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati

Inter Miami hosted Cincinnati at Nu Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, October 28, for another round of Major League Soccer action.

Around the 42nd minute, the referee booked Lionel Messi, showing the Argentine star a yellow card. The decision sparked criticism of the referee on social media.

Even the commentators on Apple TV’s Spanish-language MLS broadcast shared their thoughts during the live coverage, saying the incident didn’t warrant a yellow card for the Argentine superstar.

Why Lionel Messi Received a Yellow Card in Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati?

In the 42nd minute, Lionel Messi controlled the ball and approached the opposition’s penalty area, ready to unleash a shot. A tussle for the ball broke out between Messi and 22-year-old Slovakian defender Samuel Gidi, who went to ground after the challenge.

Gidi moved in to block Messi from taking a shot, leading to the collision that left the center-back on the turf.

After the incident, Messi approached the referee, who immediately showed him a yellow card. The Argentine looked completely surprised by the decision, simply nodded, and walked away.

Several accounts on X, formerly Twitter, have also expressed their displeasure with the decision.

One fan wrote, “They give Messi a yellow card. This is unbelievable.”

Another fan commented, “A yellow card for Messi over a challenge for the ball, and the referee is already calling everything in favor of the visitors.”

Another user wrote, “A normal play in the game. S*** referee.”

Who Is the Referee for Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati?

Armando Villarreal refereed Wednesday, October 28’s MLS match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati.

The American soccer referee has officiated MLS matches since 2012 and joined the FIFA International Referees List in 2015. Villarreal has also served as a video assistant referee (VAR) for several FIFA World Cup matches.

Villarreal’s decision to book Lionel Messi may have been influenced by input from the VAR team, led by David Barrie for this match. Ian McKay served as the first assistant referee, while Stefan Tanaka-Freundt was the second assistant referee.