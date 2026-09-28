Retired Soccer Stars Are Cashing In — Beckham’s $51M Payout Tops World Cup Prize

Spain’s World Cup triumph came with a $50 million prize from FIFA. David Beckham, who retired from professional soccer in 2013, recently collected a business payout worth roughly $51 million. The comparison isn’t quite apples-to-apples, but it makes for one heck of a reminder of what retired soccer stars can build after their playing days are over.

Retired Soccer Stars Are Turning Fame Into Fortunes

Beckham’s DRJB Holdings reported almost £50 million ($67 million) in pre-tax profit for 2025, up about 47%, while revenue climbed from £72.2 million to £84 million. The company paid £38.9 million in dividends during the year and another £46.6 million special dividend afterward. Beckham owns 45% of DRJB, putting his combined share at roughly £38.5 million — about $51 million.

And here’s the part that makes the number jump off the page: Beckham hasn’t kicked a ball professionally in 13 years. Spain’s $50 million is a World Cup prize awarded to its football federation after winning the tournament. Beckham’s money came from a business empire built around his name and commercial value. It isn’t the same thing, but the fact that the two numbers are even in the same conversation is remarkable.

The timing makes the story even better. DRJB’s growth was helped by a wave of commercial partnerships connected to the 2026 World Cup, including deals with Bank of America, McDonald’s, Verizon and Lay’s. Beckham was everywhere during the tournament — and apparently the ads were paying rather well.

Beckham’s Second Career May Be His Most Lucrative

The former Manchester United and England star has turned celebrity into an increasingly diversified business. There are fashion collections with Hugo Boss, Adidas Predator boots, eyewear, health supplements and a long list of major sponsorships. Beckham also owns a stake in Inter Miami, the club that eventually brought Lionel Messi to MLS.

That last connection is particularly interesting. Beckham’s move to the LA Galaxy helped establish his commercial footprint in the United States. Years later, that American connection helped lay the groundwork for Inter Miami and one of the biggest player moves in MLS history. Beckham is no longer simply selling his image — he is using it to help build businesses.

Messi Is Already Following the Beckham Blueprint

And then there is Messi.

The Argentine superstar has already announced his international retirement, with Argentina scheduled to play its farewell match against Benin on October 6. But Messi isn’t retiring from club soccer. He remains with Inter Miami through the end of the 2028 MLS season, meaning Beckham’s business partner is still very much in the game.

According to Forbes, Messi generated an estimated $140 million in total earnings over the previous 12 months, roughly split between his playing income and off-field business and endorsement deals. Forbes also estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion.

That is the fascinating part of the story. Beckham is showing what can happen after retirement. Messi is already doing much of the same thing while still playing. Cristiano Ronaldo has built an enormous business empire of his own, too.

For retired soccer stars, the final whistle no longer necessarily means the end of the payday. Sometimes, it is just the beginning of the second half.