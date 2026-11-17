Three months after signing a new four-year deal, Mauricio Pochettino is leaving the U.S. men’s national team for Manchester United, and American soccer suddenly has a very big job to fill. One name keeps surfacing as a candidate for the USMNT job: Roberto Martínez. The former Belgium and Portugal coach isn’t the dream hire. He may be the realistic one.

Roberto Martínez Candidate for USMNT: Why His Name Keeps Coming Up

The 53-year-old Spaniard has a résumé built for this. He spent six years in charge of Belgium and took them to third place at the 2018 World Cup, the country’s best finish ever. He then won the Nations League with Portugal in 2024-25. Before any of that, he won the 2013 FA Cup with Wigan, beating Manchester City in the final, and he also coached Everton. He speaks fluent English and is currently unattached after leaving Portugal following the World Cup.

The reality is that Roberto Martinez is an alternative that could be easier to land than Pep Guardiola. Other candidates includes Nashville’s B.J. Callaghan, Under-23 coach Steve Cherundolo and Pellegrino Matarazzo, a New Jersey native. The search is being led by U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and chief operating officer Dan Helfrich, with input from women’s coach Emma Hayes and Oguchi Onyewu.

A Vacancy Nobody Planned For

Pochettino’s four-year extension, signed in August, was meant to carry him through the 2030 World Cup. Instead he’ll finish with the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti, with the second leg Tuesday in Cincinnati, before heading to a United side coming off its worst league start in 40 years. U.S. Soccer will receive a reported $10 million buyout, which gives it real money to chase a big name. Pochettino took the U.S. to the round of 16 at this summer’s World Cup.

Guardiola Is the Dream, but Dreams Are Hard to Close

Guardiola is the name at the top of the wish list. He’s on a one-year sabbatical after leaving Manchester City, and Pochettino himself says he’d tell Pep to take the job, calling it a “perfect moment to arrive”. But the betting market isn’t sold on a Guardiola move, and it doesn’t see Martínez as the front-runner either. Nothing about the search has been confirmed.

Roberto Martínez USMNT: Smart Pragmatism or a White Flag?

Not everyone loves it. Defector wrote that hiring Martínez would be “a white flag” for the USMNT, an admission that no exciting name wants the job, even as it called him the most likely choice. There’s a case for that view. Belgium never won anything under him, and the glamour is limited.

But the USMNT doesn’t need a magician. It needs a coach who knows how to survive a tournament, manage big egos, and win knockout games with a mixed group of players. Martínez has done that at the highest level. If Guardiola says no, hiring him wouldn’t be settling. It would be a sensible choice.