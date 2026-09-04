Barcelona Have a Rodri Plan, But It Could Mean Fewer Starts Than Expected

Rodri has barely had time to settle into life at Barcelona, and already there is a question hanging over one of the club’s biggest signings of the summer: How often should the World Cup winner actually start?

This is not about Rodri lacking the quality to command a place in Hansi Flick’s lineup. Barcelona spent €60 million to bring the 30-year-old midfielder from Manchester City, with bonuses capable of taking the package to around €76.5 million, after he had just been named the best player at the 2026 World Cup. The issue is whether Barcelona can get the most out of him without asking too much of a player whose recent seasons have been disrupted by injuries and a demanding recovery schedule.

Barcelona Plan On Taking Their Time With Rodri

Rodri arrived in Barcelona after a remarkable summer with Spain that simply didn’t allow him to have a normal preseason. Following the World Cup, he underwent a minor back procedure and was given an individualized fitness program as he worked his way back toward full condition. Flick has consequently introduced him slowly, with Rodri coming off the bench for the wins over Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup.

The big question, however, is how long should the cautious approach be implemented? Reports indicate Rodri has completed his special fitness program and is now training normally with the first team, putting him in contention to make his first Barcelona start at Valencia on Sunday or against Feyenoord in the Champions League next week. The timing is significant because Barcelona now have a player capable of transforming their midfield available to Flick, but the manager also has to think beyond the next 90 minutes.

Rodri’s Injury History Changes the Equation

There is good reason for Barcelona to be careful. Rodri missed much of the 2024-25 season after suffering an ACL injury, and further fitness problems limited his availability afterward. The back procedure following the World Cup added another obstacle, making a gradual return more sensible than immediately expecting the midfielder to handle three matches in eight days.

A report from Spanish television has now added another layer to the story, claiming Flick’s staff do not believe Rodri can be expected to start every match during a season that could involve close to 60 games. The reported solution is to share the defensive-midfield workload with Marc Bernal, giving Barcelona another capable option while protecting Rodri for the matches in which his experience and control could be most valuable. That remains a reported plan rather than a confirmed club policy, but it makes sense given the demands ahead.

Barcelona Need Rodri for the Biggest Games

The attraction of signing Rodri was never simply about adding another midfielder. He brings the ability to control tempo, protect the defense and dictate possession in a way very few players in world soccer can match. His arrival also gives Flick another way to use Pedri, potentially allowing the more creative midfielder to operate with greater freedom while Rodri handles the deeper responsibilities.

Bernal’s emergence makes the situation even more interesting. Rather than treating the 19-year-old simply as Rodri’s understudy, Barcelona can give him meaningful minutes while keeping their marquee signing fresh. With La Liga and the Champions League running alongside the domestic cup competitions, that could be more valuable than having Rodri play every minute in September and risking another setback.

For now, the immediate target is simple: get Rodri back into the starting lineup when Flick believes he is ready. The bigger challenge will come over the following eight months, when Barcelona have to decide when their most important midfielder should play — and when he should watch from the bench.

Barcelona did not sign Rodri to keep him out of the lineup. They signed him to be at his best when the biggest games arrive. Hansi Flick will need to approach the ‘Rodri situation’ smartly. Minutes when they count the most with enough rest to ensure he is available when those minutes arrive. It’s a fine balancing act. And perhaps, a problem other clubs would kill to have.