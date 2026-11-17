Ronaldinho was once one of the most exhilarating footballers on the planet.

The Brazilian legend may have more soccer playing left in his boots after an appearance for Ravenna over the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about Ronaldinho’s latest comeback attempt, and what might come next.

Ronaldinho Plays for Ravenna

Ronaldinho played on Sunday for Ravenna, a third-tier club in Italy with which he’s a partial owner.

Now 46 years old, Ronaldinho played 45 minutes. He didn’t score.

Ronaldinho still has 299 career professional goals.

“He didn’t want to come off, he was having fun,” Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani told Sky Italia, via ESPN.

This is what the club’s vice president, Ariedo Braida, had to say about the appearance:

“A champion like him enchants young and old alike, everyone has fallen in love with Ronaldinho. There are those who know how to play football and those who kick a ball. He knows how to play football. I hope to see him here again.”

Is Ronaldinho Still Playing?

Ronaldinho played for Ravenna on Sunday and isn’t opposed to more.

This is what he said after the match, via ESPN:

“It went by too fast, that has always been football for me. Is this my last one? I don’t know. If the president keeps calling me, I will come back. It is always a pleasure. I told the president, if he needs me, then I will be here. It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room. Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life.”

Ronaldinho has played for Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro and Fluminense.

He’s a World Cup champion, a Champions League winner and a La Liga champ.

Ronaldinho also won the Ballon d’Or in 2025 while playing for Barcelona, beating out Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry.