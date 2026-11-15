Ronaldinho Ravenna: How to Watch His Return Live Today

Ronaldinho is back. Eleven years after his last professional appearance, the Brazilian legend will play again at 46, and football fans around the world will have the chance to watch. The former Barcelona star is making his comeback with Italian third-division side Ravenna FC against local rivals Forlì on Sunday, November 15. And despite the match taking place in Serie C, finding a live broadcast will be surprisingly easy.

Kickoff at the Stadio Bruno Benelli is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. GMT). Here’s how to watch Ronaldinho’s return wherever you are.

Ronaldinho Ravenna How to Watch: TV and Streaming Options

The international interest in Ronaldinho’s comeback has produced an unusual broadcast lineup for a match in Italy’s third tier. Several major broadcasters and streaming platforms have arranged coverage, including free options for viewers outside Italy.

United States: CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ will carry the match.

CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ will carry the match. United Kingdom: Watch free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel. The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. GMT.

Watch free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel. The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. GMT. Italy: Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 251, with streaming on NOW and SkySport.it.

Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 251, with streaming on NOW and SkySport.it. Brazil: RedeTV! will show the match on free-to-air television and its YouTube channel. CNN Esportes and Itatiaia Esporte will also stream it on YouTube.

RedeTV! will show the match on free-to-air television and its YouTube channel. CNN Esportes and Itatiaia Esporte will also stream it on YouTube. International viewers: OneFootball is scheduled to carry the match as well as Kick’s dedicated R10 Comeback channel will carry the match free outside Italy, San Marino and Vatican City.

Sky is treating the occasion as more than an ordinary Serie C broadcast. Its coverage includes a special camera dedicated to Ronaldinho, following him from the warm-up throughout the game, along with a pre-match show from the stadium.

Ronaldinho Returns After 11 Years Away

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in September 2015, against Goiás. He formally announced his retirement in 2018, bringing an end to a career that included the 2002 World Cup, the 2005 Ballon d’Or, a Champions League title with Barcelona and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

Now, at 46, he is preparing for one more competitive appearance. Ravenna unveiled him as part of its project in 2026, with the Brazilian also taking a stake in the club and becoming an ambassador.

There is even a personal milestone within reach. Ronaldinho retired with 299 senior career goals, meaning he will have the opportunity to reach the 300 mark if he scores against Forlì.

Ronaldinho Set to Start for Ravenna

Ravenna coach Andrea Mandorlini has confirmed that Ronaldinho will be in the starting lineup. He will feature as one of the team’s three forwards, although exactly how long he stays on the pitch will be decided between the player and his coach.

Ravenna are also chasing important points in their Serie C campaign. They enter the derby near the top of Group B, while Forlì are fighting further down the standings.

For most of the season, a Ravenna-Forlì fixture would have attracted little attention beyond the local area. On Sunday, however, the football world will be watching. Ronaldinho’s return has turned a third-division derby into an international event — and the best part for fans is that they won’t need an expensive subscription to see it.