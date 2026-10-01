Ronaldo-Less Portugal Faces Denmark: How to Watch, Preview & Prediction

All the headlines after Wednesday centered on one name: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal captain’s abrupt departure from the national team training camp in Copenhagen has dominated the conversation heading into Thursday’s Nations League clash with Denmark at Parken Stadium. Kick-off is 8:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET). The question now is whether Ronaldo’s exit becomes a major distraction for Jorge Jesus’s side or whether the squad can simply focus on the match in front of them. Portugal already showed they can win without him, beating Norway 2-1 while the 41-year-old remained an unused substitute. In the wider landscape of international soccer, few stories generate this level of scrutiny.

Ronaldo-Less Portugal Faces Denmark: What Actually Happened

The walkout wasn’t just vague “tension.” Jesus used his pre-match press conference on Wednesday to confirm Ronaldo would be dropped again for the Denmark game, and the captain left the training stadium shortly after, posting on Instagram that he departed “following the national team manager’s press conference” and vowing to reveal “the truth” behind his decision. Jesus also admitted he’d mishandled the Norway match itself, warming Ronaldo up as if he might come on before leaving him on the bench the entire game, a decision he said fueled the captain’s frustration. Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença reportedly held an emergency meeting with both men to try to contain the fallout. Jesus didn’t back down publicly, telling reporters, “No player will make me change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president.” Ronaldo’s private jet flew Ronaldo to Spain from Denmark. He remains Portugal’s record scorer with 146 goals and most-capped player with 234 appearances, which is exactly why this is such a big deal.

Denmark vs Portugal Team News and Injury Updates

Denmark are dealing with their own problems. Manchester United full-back Patrick Dorgu suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Wales and has returned to his club, joining Albert Grønbæk, Alexander Bah and Andreas Christensen on Brian Riemer’s injury list, with Kasper Dolberg also previously withdrawn. Mohamed Daramy, who replaced Dorgu and recorded a team-high five shots against Wales, is expected to start on the left. Rasmus Højlund continues to lead the line, supported by Mikkel Damsgaard and Gustav Isaksen. Riemer’s side sit on three points from two matches and will lean on home advantage against the group leaders.

Portugal must reshape their attack without Ronaldo. Gonçalo Ramos is expected to retain his place up front after scoring the winner against Norway. Bruno Fernandes, who was an unused substitute in that game due to injury, returned to full training Tuesday and is tipped to start in the number 10 role just behind Ramos. Vitinha is also likely to feature alongside João Neves in midfield, while Francisco Conceição is a doubt with a fitness issue.

Prediction: Can Portugal Handle the Ronaldo Circus?

The history favors the visitors: Portugal have won 12 of 18 all-time meetings with Denmark, including four of the last five, against just four Danish wins. But a captain and all-time great walking out of camp less than 24 hours before kickoff is a genuine distraction that could disrupt focus at the worst possible time. Denmark are organized, dangerous on the counter, and will be highly motivated in front of their own fans, even with a thinning squad. Expect an open, competitive contest in which both teams find the net. Prediction: Denmark 2-2 Portugal.

Predicted Lineups for Denmark vs Portugal

Denmark: Jørgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Mæhle; Hjulmand, Højbjerg; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Daramy; Højlund

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ramos

These are projected starting XIs. Confirmed lineups will be updated when released, usually around one hour before kick-off.

How to Watch Denmark vs Portugal