How to Watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid Live Today: Preview, Stats and Lineup

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid live today brings a major pre-season clash to the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, August 16, 2026. The game starts at 5:00 PM CEST as both clubs complete their final preparations before competitive football returns. More than 62,000 supporters are expected at the stadium, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Fans searching for the Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid live stream can find different viewing options based on their location. UK viewers can use DAZN, while supporters in Spain can watch on La 1 and RTVE Play. German viewers have Sky Sport and WOW, while fans in India can use FanCode. The match also gives supporters an early look at both squads before their domestic campaigns begin.

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid Lineup and Team News

The Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid lineup will give both managers another chance to assess their squads before competitive action starts.

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid enters the friendly unbeaten during its summer campaign after wins over Leganés, Ferencváros and Deportivo La Coruña. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham are part of the matchday squad, while defensive concerns involving Éder Militão could give new signing Jan Diomandé an extended opportunity.

Real Madrid will begin its La Liga campaign against Espanyol on August 22, making the fixture an important final test before the league season. Mourinho will also have to manage playing time as the squad prepares for competitive football.

Schalke 04, meanwhile, prepares for its DFB-Pokal opener against Hallescher FC on August 24. Manager Miron Muslić has a fully fit squad available, with veteran striker Edin Džeko among the key players expected to feature.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will also attract attention when he faces Real Madrid. The German goalkeeper’s career remains closely linked to the 2018 Champions League final, adding another layer to his return to the Veltins-Arena for the Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid match today.

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid stats show four previous competitive meetings between the clubs. Real Madrid has won three of those matches, while Schalke 04 has one victory.

The Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid head-to-head record includes Champions League meetings in 2014 and 2015. The most recent encounter produced a memorable result in March 2015, when Schalke 04 defeated Real Madrid 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid still advanced after taking the tie on aggregate.

The Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid prediction markets list Real Madrid as the clear favorite. Current odds put a Real Madrid win at -227, a draw at +397 and a Schalke 04 victory at +455. Both teams to score is priced at -192.

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

The Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid live stream is available through different broadcasters depending on the country. Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch through DAZN. Spanish viewers can watch on La 1 or RTVE Play, while German supporters can follow the match on Sky Sport and WOW.

In the United States, coverage is available on Paramount+, Fubo and the CBS Sports Golazo Network, with FOX Deportes providing Spanish-language coverage. Canadian viewers can use Fubo Sports Network Canada. FanCode carries the match in India and South Asia, while beIN Sports Connect serves Australia and New Zealand.

Real Madrid also provides an in-house option through Realmadrid TV and the RM Play app for registered club members.

The Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid kickoff time is 5:00 PM CEST, which is 4:00 PM BST, 11:00 AM EDT, 8:00 AM PDT, 8:30 PM IST and 1:00 AM AEST on Monday in Sydney.

The 62,000-plus capacity Veltins-Arena is sold out for the anniversary fixture, with official ticket allocations already exhausted.