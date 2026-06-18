Scotland Football Great Notes Key Match in FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 features the return of one of Europe’s most iconic football nations: Scotland.

The Scottish side is making a return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1998. It’s been a long time coming, with fans justifiably excited about their team’s chances of making history.

One fan in particular, Scotland football great Andy Gray, believes that Scotland’s biggest test is yet to come. Gray earned 20 caps for this hometown squad, turning to broadcasting once his playing days were done.

In a recent interview with BetSelect, Gray keyed in on Scotland’s biggest match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, facing the tough Moroccan side.

“If we could get something from Morocco, if we managed to draw with Morocco, then I think we’ve got a great chance of going through. I think even if it was third, because I think we’ll beat Haiti. I’d love to say we could beat Brazil. I’m not sure we will. But the boys have done well to cope with the pressure and qualifying.”

Indeed, Scotland got the job done by beating Haiti 1-0 in its opening match. While Scottish fans would have wanted more goals, a win is a win. But the biggest test lies ahead. Morocco is ranked sixth in the world, with Brazil fifth, during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Yes, it’s a tall order ahead, but anything is possible.

Scotland Won’t Disappoint at FIFA World Cup 2026

Gray believes that, despite the tough road ahead, Scotland won’t disappoint. While it won’t be easy to get past two top-10 nations in the world, the Scottish squad should put its best foot forward.

“But we will be there this summer, and I don’t think we’ll disappoint. He’s got a good group there, and they get on well, and the boys like each other. They’re a close-knit bunch of lads, and they will desperately want to do well for the country. A lot of those boys weren’t even born when Scotland played in the last World Cup.”

The last time Scotland played in the World Cup, back in 1998, it had Brazil and Morocco in its group. But this was a much different time. The Brazilian side was coming off its 1994 championship, while Morocco wasn’t the football nation it is today.

Still, Scotland will be looking to settle a long-running beef with Morocco. In the 1998 edition, Morocco dumped Scotland 3-0. So, there will be a little extra on the line on Friday as the two nations meet once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Making It to Knockout Stage Would Be Glorious

Gray concluded his comments by stating how wonderful it would be to see Scotland get out of the group stage and reach the knockout round.

“I think it’s going to be a tough thing for us to get through, but I hope we do. It’d be wonderful to get to the knockout stages; it would just be glorious. And Scotland fans will make it a proper World Cup. That’s the one thing you can guarantee, that the Scottish international football fans will have a great time.”

Making it to the Round of 32 will depend on getting favorable results against Brazil and Morocco. A win against either one could well propel the Scottish side to the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The biggest game of the tourney will come on Friday against Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.