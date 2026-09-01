Scott McTominay Faces Heart Procedure in Latest Napoli Blow

It’s nice to write about anything outside of the transfer market these days but this is NOT the type of news anybody wants to hear. The Napoli and Scotland midfielder, Scott McTominay, has been diagnosed with a mild, benign cardiac arrhythmia and will undergo a corrective procedure in the coming days, temporarily putting his club and international commitments on hold.

Napoli confirmed the news Tuesday, saying the 29-year-old will undergo a procedure known as pulsed-field ablation. The club expects McTominay to return after the upcoming international break, although the treatment means he will miss several important games for both Napoli and Scotland.

Scott McTominay Heart Issue: What We Know

The most important part of Napoli’s announcement is also the most reassuring. The club described McTominay’s arrhythmia as mild and benign, rather than announcing a serious heart condition. The procedure is intended to correct the irregular heartbeat, and Napoli expects the midfielder to be available again once the international break is over. Napoli’s official medical update provided few additional details, which is understandable given the personal nature of the issue.

McTominay was substituted after 56 minutes of Napoli’s 2-1 Serie A defeat to Como on Sunday, and the timing of the announcement means the midfielder will now miss a significant stretch of the early season. Reuters is reporting that McTominay is expected to be sidelined for around a month, although Napoli’s own statement was more cautious and simply pointed to a return after the international break.

The procedure itself is a minimally invasive treatment used to address certain types of abnormal heart rhythm. Pulsed-field ablation uses electrical fields to target specific heart tissue responsible for the irregular rhythm. Exactly what caused McTominay’s arrhythmia has not been disclosed, and there is no reason to speculate beyond the information provided by Napoli.

A Blow for Napoli and Scotland

From a football perspective, the timing could hardly be worse. McTominay has become one of Napoli’s most important players since arriving from Manchester United in 2024, helping the club win the Serie A title during his first season in Italy. He followed that remarkable campaign by playing a major role for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup.

Napoli now faces a difficult run of fixtures without him. The midfielder is expected to miss the trip to Inter Milan this weekend as well as the Champions League meeting with Arsenal next week. Games against Bologna and Fiorentina could also come too soon for his return.

Scotland will also have to manage without one of its most important players as the national team begins its Nations League campaign. McTominay has earned 73 caps and has become a central figure for his country, so his absence will certainly be felt.

The Football Can Wait

The reassuring part of all this is that there has been no indication that McTominay’s career is in danger. Napoli has described the arrhythmia as mild and benign, and the planned procedure is designed to correct the irregular heartbeat rather than treat a more serious underlying condition.

That distinction is important. When the words “heart problem” appear next to the name of a professional athlete, it is natural for supporters to worry. McTominay is a 29-year-old at the peak of his career, and nobody wants to see a story like this attached to one of the game’s fittest players.

For now, though, there is every reason to be optimistic. Napoli expects him back after the international break, and the midfielder himself has indicated that he is looking forward to returning.

The games will still be there when he gets back. And the games are always more entertaining when McTominay is on the field. Here’s to a fast and healthy recovery!