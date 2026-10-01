Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC Live Today: Lineups, Prediction, How to Watch MLS on TV, Streaming

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City meet this Thursday, Oct. 1, at Lumen Field for an MLS match. Here are the possible lineups for both teams.

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City is coming up this Thursday, Oct. 1, at Lumen Field, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET on MLS.

Although the international break is still ongoing, club matches will gradually return, starting with Major League Soccer.

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City: Teams Form & Prediction

Seattle Sounders come off a 3- 1 win over Minnesota United and have accumulated 2 wins and 1 draw in their last 3 matches.

Sporting Kansas City comes off a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo and has accumulated 2 wins and 1 defeat in its last 3 matches.

Currently, the Sounders sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, the last available spot to secure a playoff qualifier. They have 35 points after 26 matches, with 9 wins, 8 draws, and 9 defeats.

Sporting KC, for its part, sits in last place (15th) with 21 points after 26 matches, with 6 wins, 3 draws, and 17 defeats.

For reference, last season the Sounders qualified for the playoffs by finishing fifth in the Western Conference, while Sporting KC, as is the case now, did not qualify and finished last in the conference.

Match prediction: Seattle 2-1 Kansas City.

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City: Predicted Starting XIs

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Andrew Thomas, Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Stuart Russell Hawkins, Alex Roldan, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan, Hassani Dotson, Danny Musovski, Caden Clark, Jordan Morris.

Coach: Brian Schmetzer.

Sporting Kansas City (4-4-2): Stefan Cleveland, Emir Karic, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Justin Reynolds, Calvin Harris, Kwaku Agyabeng, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Andre Luiz, Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira.

Coach: Raphael Wicky.

Seattle Sounders substitutes: Ryan Sailor, Paul Arriola, Stefan Frei, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Antino Lopez, Snyder Brunell, Peter Kingston, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Sebastian Gomez.

Sporting Kansas City substitutes: John Pulskamp, Ian James, Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Ruben Ramos, Seymour Reid, Owen Wolff, Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov, Jayden Reid.

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming