Serie A Saturday Showdowns: Can Juventus Stay Perfect Today?

Serie A‘s second matchday brings four intriguing Saturday fixtures as the 2026-27 season starts taking shape. Newly promoted sides and established clubs alike are hunting their first points or looking to build early momentum, and expect tactical caution across the board this early in the season.

Fiorentina Look to Bounce Back at Home After Ugly 4-0 Opening Loss to Roma

Fiorentina suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Roma in their opener and desperately need a response in their home debut at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fabio Grosso’s side looked disjointed against the Giallorossi in his first competitive match in charge, a rough start to a project the club hopes will push them back into regular European contention. Frosinone, back in the top flight after a second-place Serie B finish, lost 1-0 to Juventus last weekend and will likely sit deep here. Fiorentina’s home advantage and superior individual quality should be enough, even while Grosso is still working out his best XI.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Frosinone

Monza Host Udinese Looking for First Points After Inter Blowout

Monza’s return to Serie A began badly, with a 4-1 defeat at Inter in new coach Ivan Jurić’s first Serie A game in charge, though they had stretches of competitiveness against the champions. Jurić — in his sixth different Serie A dugout — will lean on home support at the U-Power Stadium to get his side its first points. Udinese, meanwhile, opened with a solid 1-1 draw against Como and bring more top-flight experience into this one. Their organization and quality edge make them dangerous, but Monza’s need for a response at home should keep this tight.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Udinese

Sassuolo and Torino Both Chase First Wins in a Tight Mid-Table Clash

Both sides opened with narrow defeats — Sassuolo lost 2-1 at Atalanta, and Torino fell 1-2 at home to Milan. Alberto Aquilani, in his first-ever Serie A job after making his name in Fiorentina’s youth setup, saw Sassuolo generate plenty of chances in that opener and should be more comfortable at home in the Mapei Stadium. Ignazio Abate’s Torino, also new to Serie A management, will look to frustrate rather than force the issue. Injury concerns affecting Sassuolo’s attack point toward a low-scoring, competitive game rather than an open one.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Torino

Juventus Look to Make It Two Wins From Two Against Parma

Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus edged Frosinone 1-0 on the road last weekend and now welcome Parma to the Allianz Stadium for their home debut. The Bianconeri controlled large portions of that opener and should see plenty of the ball again here against a Parma side that lost its own opener 1-0 to Cagliari under new coach Carlos Cuesta. With more depth and the comfort of a home crowd, Juventus are the clear favorites to make it two wins from two.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Parma

These early fixtures often produce surprises as squads settle into new systems and, in several cases, entirely new coaching staffs. But quality and home advantage should prove decisive in most of these matchups. The season is young — results here will start shaping the early narrative as the table begins to form.