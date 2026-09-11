Serie A Matchday 4 – Weekend Preview and Predictions – Sept. 11-14

Three teams head into the fourth round of Serie A still perfect, while three others remain without a single point. The early weeks have already delivered a managerial change, promoted sides punching above their weight, and several tight, high-stakes contests that have kept the table tightly packed and the narrative lively.

Friday, Sept. 11

Venezia vs. Fiorentina — 20:45 CET / 2:45 PM ET

Both sides are still searching for their first points. Fiorentina’s early chaos has already cost a manager, while Venezia have shown fight without reward. The home side’s urgency and the visitors’ defensive fragility point to a first win for the Lagunari.

Prediction: Venezia 2-1 Fiorentina

Saturday, Sept. 12

Genoa vs. Frosinone — 15:00 CET / 9:00 AM ET

Genoa sit at the bottom alongside Venezia and Fiorentina without a single point under coach Daniele De Rossi, coming off a heavy 1-4 defeat to Como. Frosinone, by contrast, have settled into life back in the top flight remarkably well under Massimiliano Alvini, climbing to seventh with six points after a 3-0 win at Fiorentina and a 3-2 win over Venezia. The visitors’ current form makes them clear favorites to leave Marassi with maximum points.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Frosinone

Lazio vs. AC Milan — 18:00 CET / 12:00 PM ET

Lazio are perfect through three rounds under Gennaro Gattuso, winning all three matches by a single goal — a genuinely remarkable feat given the backdrop, with the club’s own fans boycotting home matches at the Olimpico in protest against president Claudio Lotito. Milan, meanwhile, remain unbeaten but not flawless under new manager Ruben Amorim, having opened with wins over Torino and Venezia before being held to a 1-1 draw at Juventus last weekend. Milan’s slightly greater quality on the road should be enough to edge a competitive contest in Rome.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 AC Milan

Atalanta vs. Cagliari — 20:45 CET / 2:45 PM ET

Atalanta will look to bounce back from a late defeat in the capital. Home form under Maurizio Sarri should prove decisive against a solid but limited Cagliari side.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Cagliari

Sunday, Sept. 13

Lecce vs. Monza — 15:00 CET / 9:00 AM ET

A meeting of two sides still finding consistency. Neither has shown enough to dominate, pointing toward a shared result.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Monza

Napoli vs. Bologna — 18:00 CET / 12:00 PM ET

Napoli’s home advantage and greater depth should see them past a well-organized Bologna, though the visitors are capable of making it uncomfortable.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Bologna

Sassuolo vs. Juventus — 20:45 CET / 2:45 PM ET

Juventus remain unbeaten but are dealing with injuries and a lack of cutting edge. Sassuolo have been competitive at home and look capable of frustrating the visitors into a share of the points.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Juventus

Monday, Sept. 14

Como vs. Parma — 18:30 CET / 12:30 PM ET

(Preview and prediction will be posted here on Sunday)

Torino vs. AS Roma — 18:30 CET / 12:30 PM ET

(Preview and prediction will be posted here on Sunday)

Inter vs. Udinese — 20:45 CET / 2:45 PM ET

(Preview and prediction will be posted here on Sunday)

In the U.S., the games can be seen on CBS/Paramount+ (English) and Telemundo/Peacock (Spanish). In the U.K., games can be seen on DAZN, with one game on TNT Sports (Sassuolo vs. Juventus). In Canada, games are on DAZN, TLN, and FuboTV.