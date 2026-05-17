Sevilla vs Real Madrid Match Results Today: La Liga Live Score, Updates, Stats

Sevilla FC hosted Real Madrid CF on Sunday in a Matchday 37 La Liga clash at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla entered the match sitting 12th in the table with 43 points and carrying strong momentum after three straight league victories, which lifted them clear of relegation danger.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrived comfortably in second place with 80 points and had already secured a runner-up finish behind FC Barcelona.

The match also served as an opportunity for Madrid to build rhythm before their attention shifted toward upcoming international competitions.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Match Context

The buildup to Sevilla vs Real Madrid focused on Madrid’s dominant recent record in the fixture. Real Madrid entered the contest unbeaten against Sevilla since September 2018 and had won the reverse fixture 2–0 earlier in the season.

Recent meetings further highlighted Madrid’s control in this rivalry. They defeated Sevilla 4–2 in December 2024 and followed that with another 2–0 victory in May 2025. Sevilla hoped their recent improvement in form at home could finally challenge that trend.

Despite sitting in mid-table, Sevilla approached the match with confidence after moving four points clear of the relegation zone during their recent winning streak.

Team News

Kylian Mbappé was expected to return to the starting lineup for Real Madrid under manager Álvaro Arbeloa following squad rotation earlier in the week. Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham also remained central to Madrid’s attack.

Defensively, Madrid welcomed back Dean Huijsen from injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to feature in the back line.

Sevilla relied on experienced players like César Azpilicueta and attackers Neal Maupay and Chidera Ejuke as they looked to continue their positive run of form.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Half-Time

Real Madrid CF led Sevilla FC 1–0 at half-time after a composed first-half performance away from home.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute through Vinícius Júnior, who finished clinically after a dangerous attacking sequence inside the box. The goal shifted momentum toward Real Madrid after Sevilla had started the match strongly.

Earlier in the half, Sevilla briefly controlled possession and threatened through Neal Maupay and Rubén Vargas. However, Real Madrid punished them efficiently on the counterattack and became more comfortable after taking the lead.

Kylian Mbappé nearly doubled the advantage in the 30th minute after driving down the left side during a quick attack, but his final effort drifted narrowly wide of the post.

The match also saw a brief interruption in the 32nd minute when the referee spoke with both captains following crowd disturbances aimed at Vinícius Júnior. Play resumed quickly without further delay.

Defensively, Real Madrid limited Sevilla mostly to long-range efforts, leaving Thibaut Courtois with little serious work despite Sevilla registering five shots.

At the break, Real Madrid held the lead and looked increasingly comfortable after weathering Sevilla’s energetic opening spell.