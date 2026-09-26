Slovenia vs. Scotland: Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI & How to Watch

A new era of Scottish football begins on Saturday when Sébastien Pocognoli takes charge for the first time, away to Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League. Kick-off at Stadion Stožice in Ljubljana is 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 9:00 a.m. ET, and it’s the first look at life after Steve Clarke, who resigned following Scotland’s group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Slovenia vs Scotland Team News: Injuries and Squad Changes

Slovenia are without star striker Benjamin Šeško, still nursing a shin problem, along with Žan Zaletel, Nik Prelec, Kenan Bajrić and Marcel Ratnik. Slovan Bratislava’s Andraž Šporar is expected to lead the line in Šeško’s absence. Jan Oblak starts in goal behind a likely back four of Žan Karničnik, Jaka Bijol, Vanja Drkušić and Erik Janža.

Scotland are missing Scott McTominay through injury, while Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean both withdrew this week, with Blackburn’s Kristi Montgomery called up as a late replacement. Pocognoli has named eight uncapped players in his first squad, 14 in total who weren’t part of the World Cup group. The recalled Oli McBurnie is tipped to lead the line, likely alongside Sevilla’s Robbie Ure, while Billy Gilmour returns having missed the World Cup through injury. Andy Robertson and John McGinn carry the experienced core.

Predicted Lineups for Slovenia vs Scotland

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Bijol, Drkušić, Janža; Šturm, Lovrić; Gnezda Čerin, Elšnik, Begić; Šporar

Scotland: Gunn; Welsh, Binks, McKenna; Hickey, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn; Ure, McBurnie

How to Watch Slovenia vs Scotland

Country Channel USA FOX Sports 2 (English) / ViX (Spanish) UK BBC One Canada DAZN Australia beIN Sports 3 Slovenia Sport Klub 1

Check local listings if your country isn’t listed above, since Nations League rights vary by region.

What’s at Stake in Pocognoli’s First Game

This is about first impressions as much as points. Pocognoli, previously at Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco, is already looking past the World Cup, and he wants a more front-foot approach than Clarke’s pragmatic delivery. Slovenia arrive out of form too, with just one win in their last ten and back-to-back defeats to close the summer, so a misfiring host gives the new-look Scotland a real chance to open with three points and some early momentum toward Euro 2028.