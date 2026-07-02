As Soccer Takes Center Stage, Legendary Player Mia Hamm Opens Up About Pain

As the U.S. Men’s National Team advances to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, excitement surrounding soccer continues to grow throughout the United States.

The tournament has, once again, highlighted the sport’s global audience while shining a spotlight on the athletes who helped pave the way for soccer’s popularity in the United States. Among them is Mia Hamm, one of the most influential players in the history of the game.

Mia Hamm Opens Up

Long before the action at the 2026 World Cup, Hamm helped transform women’s soccer into a mainstream sport. Her success with the U.S. Women’s National Team inspired generations of players. Her career established a standard of excellence that continues to shape American soccer. Now retired from competition, Hamm is using her platform to encourage athletes to prioritize something often overlooked in sports, especially for women: acknowledging pain and seeking proper care.

Hamm has partnered with Tylenol to launch PainTalk. This national initiative is designed to change how athletes and fans think about pain management. The campaign also features Emma Sears, an active National Women’s Soccer League and U.S. international player. Together, the initiative focuses on creating more open conversations about the physical demands of sports.

“For a long time in sports, talking about pain was seen as a weakness,” Hamm said in the announcement. She believes attitudes are changing. Hamm hopes today’s athletes will feel more comfortable recognizing injuries and seeking treatment, rather than simply playing through discomfort.

Summer of Soccer

The campaign will be visible throughout the “Summer of Soccer” with several fan-focused activities. Hamm and Sears plan to share their own personal stories about recovery, injury management, and maintaining peak performance. Various National Women’s Soccer League matches will feature interactive “Pain Points” booths where fans can reflect on their own experiences with pain and recovery. Meanwhile, social media participants are encouraged to join the conversation using the hashtag #PainTalk.

Beyond raising awareness, the initiative also provides financial support for athletes. Through Tylenol’s Athlete Recovery and Care Commitment Grant in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, the program will award $120,000 to 12 athletes in 2026 to help reduce barriers to medical care, rehabilitation, and recovery services.

Tylenol PainTalk

The campaign reflects a shift in sports, where physical and mental wellness are receiving greater attention than ever before. Professional athletes are increasingly speaking openly about injuries, recovery, and the importance of listening to their bodies instead of viewing pain as something to hide or ignore.

For soccer fans, the timing is especially fitting. As the U.S. Men’s National Team continues its World Cup journey, the sport is going through another surge in popularity across the country. At the same time, legends like Hamm continue to influence the game in new ways, helping shape future champions and healthier approaches to athletics.

While Hamm’s playing career earned her Olympic gold medals, World Cup victories, and a place among soccer’s all-time greats, her latest effort shows that her impact extends well beyond the field. By encouraging honest conversations about pain and recovery, she hopes the next generation of athletes will understand that taking care of their bodies is just as important as scoring goals and winning championships.