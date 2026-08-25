Southampton vs West Ham Results Today: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Southampton faced West Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with both clubs looking to advance while building momentum early in the 2026–27 season. The Southampton vs West Ham tie brought together two Championship sides with contrasting starts to the campaign.

Southampton had collected three points from their opening two league games and reached this round after a 2–0 away win over Colchester United. West Ham also advanced with a 3–1 victory over Portsmouth before suffering a 2–1 league defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup, Second Round

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Kick-off: 7:45 PM BST

The Main Story

The cup gave both teams a chance to put league concerns aside. Southampton entered after an uneven start in the Championship, while West Ham were looking to respond after their setback against Charlton.

The two clubs were also set for two league meetings later in the season, with the first scheduled for October 24 at the London Stadium and the return fixture at St Mary’s on December 29.

Live Match Updates

The Southampton vs West Ham live section will be updated throughout the game with goals, major chances, cards, substitutions and other important moments.

1′ — Kick-off: The second-round tie got underway at St Mary’s, with both Championship clubs targeting a place in the next round.

Half-Time

Southampton [–] West Ham [–]

The halftime update will cover the score, goal timeline, key chances and the main tactical developments from the opening 45 minutes.

Full-Time

Southampton [–] West Ham [–]

The final section will be updated with the result, scorers, decisive moments and the significance of the outcome for both clubs.

The Southampton vs West Ham results will be updated as the match develops, giving readers a running account of the Carabao Cup tie rather than relying only on the final score.