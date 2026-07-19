Spain Sets Historic Defensive Record in World Cup Win Over Argentina

Spain spent most of the World Cup final doing what it had done throughout the tournament: taking the ball away from its opponent, denying space and gradually making resistance feel futile.

Ferran Torres finally supplied the goal.

The substitute scored in the 106th minute Sunday as Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 after extra time, capturing its second FIFA World Cup and completing perhaps the finest defensive campaign in the competition’s history.

There was drama in the scoreline but little ambiguity in the balance of play. Spain took 20 shots to Argentina’s two, put 12 attempts on target while allowing none and controlled the match with the calm authority of a side that never doubted the breakthrough would come.

Argentina did not record an attempt until the 116th minute.

By then, Torres had already ended Argentina’s hopes of becoming only the third nation to retain the World Cup.

Spain’s Defense Sets a New Standard

According to ESPN Insights, Spain conceded only one goal during the tournament, the fewest ever allowed by a World Cup champion. Its seven clean sheets were also the most by any team in a single edition of the competition.

La Roja allowed just 0.3 expected goals across its championship run, the lowest total by a winner in at least 60 years.

Those numbers suggest a team defending close to its own penalty area, absorbing pressure and protecting narrow leads. Spain’s dominance was more sophisticated than that.

Luis de la Fuente’s side defended through possession, positioning and control. Opponents struggled not only to create chances but also to keep the ball long enough to construct them.

Argentina managed only 45 touches in the attacking third Sunday, compared with Spain’s 311. Spain held a 30-3 advantage in touches inside the penalty area and produced 1.94 expected goals to Argentina’s 0.22.

It was domination expressed through territory as much as tackling.

Ferran Torres Rewards Spain’s Patience

Spain had threatened repeatedly without finding a finish before Torres, introduced in the 62nd minute, delivered the decisive moment.

Nico Williams kept a long cross alive with a header back toward the center of the penalty area. Torres met it decisively, smashing the ball beyond Emiliano Martínez for his first goal of the tournament.

It came from Spain’s 20th attempt.

By then, Argentina had been reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernández’s red card, but the dismissal did not alter the direction of the contest. Spain had controlled the match before it and continued to do so afterward.

Lionel Messi Denied a Final Triumph

For Lionel Messi, the defeat may have marked the end of a remarkable World Cup career.

At 39, Argentina’s captain found himself isolated for long stretches. He attempted one shot, completed eight progressive passes and won nine of 12 duels, but Spain rarely allowed him the sustained possession required to shape the match.

The defending champions mounted one final push after falling behind, creating a brief sense that another late turn remained possible. It never truly arrived.

Spain’s defense had conceded almost nothing all tournament. It would not surrender its place in history at the final hurdle.

The country’s first World Cup-winning side, in 2010, became synonymous with possession and precision. Sixteen years later, Spain reclaimed the trophy using many of the same principles, sharpened by a defensive structure that proved nearly impenetrable.

Torres scored the goal that won the final.

Spain’s control won the World Cup.