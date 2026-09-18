Luis de la Fuente Reveals Spain’s First Post-World Cup Squad as Huijsen, Fermín Return

Spain name their first post-World Cup squad as Dean Huijsen and Fermín López return, while Josep Martínez and Roberto Fernández earn first call-ups. Luis de la Fuente has retained 22 members of the team that won the World Cup in July, with the 26-man Nations League squad providing the first look at Spain with two stars on its shirt. The coach announced the group from Ceuta as Spain prepares for four demanding matches in just over 10 days.

Spain’s 26-Man Nations League Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Josep Martínez (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Eric García (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atlético Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Barcelona), Pedri González (Barcelona), Fermín López (Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Víctor Muñoz (Liverpool), Roberto Fernández (Espanyol)

The list contains just four changes from the World Cup-winning group. Josep Martínez and Roberto Fernández are the new faces, while Huijsen returns after missing the tournament and Fermín is back after recovering from the injury that ruled him out.

De la Fuente Keeps Spain’s Core Intact

There is remarkably little upheaval for a team coming off a World Cup triumph. Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal remain part of a squad that has changed more through circumstance than a major tactical reset. Barcelona continues to provide one of the largest contingents, with seven players selected.

Martínez replaces Joan García, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while Roberto Fernández gets his first opportunity after a strong opening to the season with Espanyol. Huijsen returns to the defense after being left out of the World Cup squad, and Fermín comes back into midfield following his injury recovery.

The departures are equally clear. Marcos Llorente has retired from international soccer, Gavi is absent after being suspended for the opening Nations League match, and Borja Iglesias has been left out after a disrupted start to the season. The result is a squad that changes four names without dismantling the group that just won the country’s second World Cup.

England, Croatia and Czechia Await

Spain’s first test comes at Wembley on September 26 against England, giving La Roja an immediate meeting with another European heavyweight. Croatia then visits Seville on September 29, followed by a home game against Czechia in Oviedo on October 3. The four-match window ends with a return meeting against Croatia in Split on October 6.

The schedule leaves De la Fuente little room to ease players back into international duty. Spain will have to manage four matches across 11 days while introducing two debutants and integrating Huijsen and Fermín back into the group.

For the world champions, however, this is not a rebuild. It is the beginning of the next chapter with most of the same players who lifted the trophy in New Jersey still in place. Spain will arrive at Wembley wearing its second star for the first time, and De la Fuente’s message is clear: winning the World Cup changed the expectation level, but it did not change the desire to keep improving.