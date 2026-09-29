Spain vs Croatia Today: Lineups, Team News, Prediction & How to Watch

Spain and Croatia both sit on three points at the top of UEFA Nations League Group A3 after opening wins, setting up a high-stakes clash at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville today. Kick-off is 8:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET). It’s also Spain’s first home match since being crowned world champions, and Luis de la Fuente’s side arrive on an eight-match international winning streak after coming from behind to beat England 3-2. Slaven Bilić’s Croatia, back in charge for the first time, edged the Czech Republic 2-1.

Spain vs Croatia: Team News and Injury Updates

Spain are dealing with a few defensive absences. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García withdrew from the squad with a minor knee injury and has been replaced by Josep Martínez, while Tottenham’s Pedro Porro also pulled out before the England game. Eric García left camp after feeling knee discomfort in the warm-up at Wembley and has been replaced by Atlético Madrid’s Robin Le Normand. On the plus side, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal both came off the bench to score in the dramatic turnaround against England and are strong candidates to start. Lamine Yamal remains the focal point in attack after his early goal at Wembley, with Pedri also pushing for a bigger role after an impressive cameo.

Croatia arrive with their own selection issues. Josip Juranović and Martin Erlić both pulled out of the original squad through injury, while winger Martin Baturina is sidelined by illness. Lovro Majer, Marin Pongračić and Kristijan Jakić received late call-ups as cover. Luka Modrić, who turned 41 earlier this month, remains the creative heartbeat and scored in the win over Czechia. Marko Pašalić, who came off the bench to net the winner last time out, is pushing for a starting berth, while Ante Budimir could be preferred up front if Bilić decides to rotate.

Prediction: Can Croatia End Spain’s 39-Game Unbeaten Run?

The history is not kind to the visitors. Croatia haven’t beaten Spain since a 3-2 win in November 2018, and their only victory on Spanish soil in any competition came in a 2-0 friendly back in March 1994. Spain, meanwhile, are unbeaten in regulation since March 2024, a run of 39 games, and beat Croatia 6-0 the last time these sides met in the Nations League. With a raucous, celebratory crowd in Seville and De la Fuente expected to freshen his side without sacrificing quality, the world champions look too strong. Prediction: Spain 3-1 Croatia.

Predicted Lineups for Spain vs Croatia

Spain (possible): Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Croatia (possible): Livaković; Stanišić, Vušković, Gvardiol, Perišić; Modrić, Kovačić; L. Sučić, P. Sučić, Pašalić; Budimir

These are projected starting XIs. The confirmed lineups will be updated right here when released around one hour before kick-off.

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