Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray Live Today: Lineups, How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming

Sporting CP hosts Galatasaray at the Estádio José Alvalade this Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Portuguese side is coming off a 2-0 victory over Nacional in its most recent Primeira Liga match. After five matchdays, they sit second in the table with four wins and one draw.

Okan Buruk’s side, the reigning Turkish champions, enters the match in strong form. In their most recent Süper Lig game, they won 3-2 away at İstanbul Başakşehir.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray: Team News & Starting Lineups

Galatasaray enters this match with an almost perfect run in the league, as after four matchdays, they have won three games and drawn one, accumulating 10 points and remaining at the top of the table.

In their most recent match, they defeated Istanbul Başakşehir 3-2 with goals from Victor Osimhen, Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara.

There are doubts about Osimhen’s availability, as he is dealing with an adductor issue, although it has not been confirmed whether he will be available.

Sporting Lisbon is currently second in the league table with 13 points after five matches, having won four and drawn one.

They are only behind Porto, who have a perfect record and therefore 15 points. In their most recent match, Sporting defeated Nacional 2-0 with goals from Luis Suárez and Flávio Gonçalves.

According to reports from Sports Mole, Nuno Santos and João Simões could miss this match for Sporting Lisbon, with the former dealing with a muscle issue and the latter with a foot injury.

Sporting Lisbon predicted starting XI vs. Galatasaray: Silva; Fresneda, Debast, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Goncalves; Suarez.

Galatasaray predicted starting XI vs. Sporting Lisbon: Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Sara, Torreira; Sane, Batrakov, Akgun; Yilmaz.

Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray live on Amazon Prime Video; in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, and ViX. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.