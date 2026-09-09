St. Johnstone vs. Celtic Live Today: Lineups, How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming

St Johnstone hosts Celtic at McDiarmid Park this Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Matchday 6 of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership.

The Perth side is coming off a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in its most recent Premiership match. After five matchdays, they sit seventh in the table with two wins, one draw and two defeats.

For its part, Martin O’Neill’s side enters the match with a perfect record in the Premiership, having won all five of its matches. In their most recent league game, they came from behind to defeat St Mirren 2-1 thanks to goals from Liam Scales and Yang Hyun-jun.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic: Team News & Starting Lineups

For this match, St. Johnstone has just one injury doubt: midfielder Jamie Gullan, who was taken off in the 22nd minute of the recent match against Hibernian.

Gullan’s replacement could be Kai Fotheringham, who could join Josh Fowler and Taylor Steven in attack, while the rest of the starting XI should remain the same as in the last match.

Celtic, meanwhile, is in a very different situation, with many more injuries than the home side. The Hoops head into this match with fitness concerns involving Callum Osmand, Kieran Tierney, Kasper Hogh, Alastair Johnston and Portuguese winger Jota.

Given the team’s current situation, it makes us think that Shim Mheuka could be rewarded with his first start since joining The Boys on loan, with Sebastian Tounekti, Benjamin Nygren and Haisem Hassan likely to join him in attack.

St. Johnstone predicted starting XI vs. Celtic: Steward; Smith, Mitchell, Diabate, Alic; Stanton, McAlear, Holt; Steven, Fowler, Fotheringham.

Celtic predicted starting XI vs. St. Johnstone: Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Scales; McGregor, Baur; Hassan, Nygren, Tounekti; Mheuka.

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch St. Johnstone vs. Celtic live on Sky Sports; in the United States and Canada, the match will not be available. In the Republic of Ireland, you can follow the broadcast on Sky Sports.