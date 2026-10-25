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Sunday Soccer Wrapup: El Clasico Thriller, United Humiliated & Title Races Heat Up

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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
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BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 25: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid applauds the fans during the warm up before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou on October 25, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
The beautiful game never slows down. Here’s your quick, no-nonsense roundup of the biggest soccer stories from the past 24 hours — the results and drama that actually matter. Here is your Sunday Soccer Wrapup –

Real Madrid Win El Clasico 2-1 and Close the Gap

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou. The victory cuts the gap to the leaders to three points, with Atlético Madrid just two points off the top. (SkySports)

Bayern Win at Freiburg to Go Joint-Top with Dortmund

Bayern Munich came through a late scare to beat Freiburg 3-1 and reclaim a share of the Bundesliga lead. They now sit level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the summit. (BBC)

Manchester United Thrashed 3-0 at Home by Bournemouth

United slumped to a heavy home defeat, their eighth game without a win in all competitions. Michael Carrick’s position is under intense pressure after another dismal performance at Old Trafford. (NBC)

Inter Milan Keep Pace with Lazio at Top of Serie A

Inter staged a dramatic stoppage-time comeback to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and stay level with Lazio on 22 points at the top of the table. (Yahoo)
That’s your Sunday wrap. More action coming midweek — see you tomorrow.

Edward Perovic Edward Perovic is a Heavy sports contributor. More about Edward Perovic

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Sunday Soccer Wrapup: El Clasico Thriller, United Humiliated & Title Races Heat Up

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