Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI for UEFA Europa League

Sunderland will host AZ Alkmaar this Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Stadium of Light on the occasion of the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

The Black Cats had a historic campaign last year to qualify for the Europa League. After securing their promotion to the top flight of English football, Sunderland arrived and, with authority, not only stayed in the Premier League but also qualified for UEFA competitions after finishing seventh in the table with 54 points after 38 league matches and a record of 14 wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats.

That said, Sunderland’s current situation is not as bright as their previous season, as after four Premier League matches they have only four points with a record of one win, one draw and two defeats. In their most recent match, Sunderland lost 2-0 against Arsenal on Sept. 12, and the only victory they have been able to get came on Aug. 30 against Fulham in a match that ended 1-0 with a goal from Wilson Isidor.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, are experiencing a slightly sweeter present, as they are in second place in the Eredivisie with 16 points after six matches and a record of five wins and one draw. They have the same record as PSV, who remain leaders on goal difference.

In their most recent match, AZ Alkmaar drew 1-1 against Willem II on Sept. 11. Their most recent victory was on Sept. 6, when they defeated Heerenveen 3-2 in the Eredivisie.

Sunderland vs. AZ Alkmaar: Team News & Starting Lineups

For this match, Sunderland arrive with some important absences, including Habib Diarra, who has a thigh injury, and Romain Mundle, who has a knee injury. On the other hand, and surprisingly for some, Chemsdine Talbi, Jocelin Ta Bi, Melker Ellborg, Alan Browne and Aji Alese have all been omitted by Le Bris from the Europa League squad.

For those who have the doubt, Reinildo Mandava will be able to play in this match, as the red card he received against Arsenal in the most recent match will only give him a one-match domestic ban.

As for AZ, they also have key absences: midfielder Kees Smit could miss the match with a groin injury, while Denso Kasius, midfielder Stije Resink, and goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst will also be unavailable.

Sunderland CONFIRMED starting XI vs. AZ Alkmaar: Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Alderete, Reinildo; Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Isidor.

AZ Alkmaar CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Sunderland: De Busser; Goes, Schouten, Chavez, Koopmeiners; Clasie, Meerdink, Smit; Daal, Dijkstra, Oukfir.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.